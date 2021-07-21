2021-07-21 16:05:29.937 St. Louis Resident Wins $1 Million Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Louis Resident Wins $1 Million Scratchers Prize

Candace Robertson of St. Louis recently uncovered one of the top prizes on a Missouri Lottery “Stacks of Cash” Scratchers ticket. She purchased her $1 million winner at Circle K, 3700 Elm St., in St. Charles.

Robertson is the Missouri Lottery’s 166th player to win $1 million or more on a Scratchers ticket, and the 584th overall Lottery-made millionaire.   More than $25.8 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the “Stacks of Cash” Scratchers game, including another $1 million top prize and three $50,000 prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all Scratchers games may be viewed on MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery mobile app.  

