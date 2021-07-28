Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in David City

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in David City. 30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect or conserve in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.

At the town hall, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

When: 6:30-7:30PM CT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds, 62 L Street, DAVID CITY