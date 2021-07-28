Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. statement on reports of law enforcement action at home, business of state Rep. Stapleton

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement following media reports about allegations into a member of the state House of Representatives:

“I am deeply, deeply troubled by the reports this morning about a law enforcement investigation into Rep. Stapleton. People are innocent until proven otherwise, and I know investigators will follow the facts wherever they lead. I await more information like all New Mexicans. But I will say that public confidence in government is seriously damaged by even the appearance of impropriety, or illegal activity, which is why public officials must always hold themselves to the highest possible standard of behavior. New Mexicans expect and deserve elected officials who, regardless of party, will put the people before themselves. Anything less violates a sacred public trust and must be dealt with accordingly.”

