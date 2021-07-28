Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Joins President Biden for Announcement to ‘Buy American,’ Support American Workers

Governor Tom Wolf today joined President Joe Biden at Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Macungie, Lehigh County, to highlight the president’s plan to Buy American and support jobs for American workers.

President Biden announced a comprehensive plan increase U.S. content in the products the federal government buys and support the domestic production of products critical to our national and economic security.

“The president’s plan, which reflects my priorities to build and strengthen our economic with a diverse workforce, will support manufacturers of all sizes, including small and historically disadvantaged businesses; repair and strengthen domestic supply chains; and close loopholes to ensure that more products bought with taxpayer dollars are truly American made.

“My administration has made it a priority to attract and retain manufacturers here in Pennsylvania, and our president recognizes the important value of investing in and supporting American manufacturers and workers.

“Pennsylvania is home to a diverse manufacturing sector that provide quality, good-paying, family-sustaining jobs in every region of our commonwealth and I’m honored that President Biden came home to Pennsylvania to make this announcement and highlight one of the many manufacturers that are making important products here. My administration is committed to supporting the president’s plan.”

