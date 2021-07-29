Tonino Lamborghini Timepieces will participate in the next edition of Couture in Las Vegas from August 24th -26th, 2021
BeauGeste Luxury, the brand's exclusive USA agent, will exhibit Tonino Lamborghini watches and showcase the entire collection
After one year and a half of pandemic, we are delighted to take part in Couture Las Vegas 2021 thru our agent BeauGeste, this exhibition has always been a reference point for the watchmaking industry.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonino Lamborghini Timepieces and BeauGeste Luxury Brands – the Brand's exclusive agent in the USA – will participate in the next edition of Couture in Las Vegas from August 24th -26th, 2021. Held annually at the luxurious Wynn Resort, the Couture Show is one of the leading trade shows specializing in designer fine jewelry and luxury timepieces. In addition, BeauGeste Luxury Brands will exhibit Tonino Lamborghini watches in the “Krug” ballroom and showcase the entire collection to America’s elite top-tier buyers and the most recognized luxury consumer and trade media.
— Ferruccio Lamborghini CEO and VP of Tonino Lamborghini Spa.
Visitors will have the opportunity to view the newly redesigned Cuscinetto, originally launched in 1983 when Tonino Lamborghini created one of his first watch models taking inspiration from a mechanical element, the ball bearing (in Italian, “cuscinetto”). In addition, this model features a unique bidirectional rotating bezel worthy of the rich engineering tradition of the “Bull brand.”
Thirty-six years later, Tonino's son, Ferruccio Lamborghini, redesigned the case in titanium with Torx® screws and four different color variations, mounted a new Swiss movement, and inserted a branded deployment buckle. As Tonino donated the first Cuscinetto to his father, so did Ferruccio, thus carrying on the Lamborghini family's tradition.
Like the Spyderleggero Skeleton, another iconic watch from the brand, this watch is dedicated to the man who is ambitious, determined, and competitive. As with the Spyderleggero Chrono, it conveys the personality of the Italian “Bull brand.” In addition, it summarizes all the unique features of the new branded timepieces: stylistic sophistication, bold design, manufacturing research, light materials, ergonomics, and performance.
The minutes and hours dials recall the image of a sandglass, epitomizing the passage of time because – as Latins used to say - "Tempus fugit" (time flies).
Just as the sand flows from one part of the hourglass to the other, in the Spyderleggero Chrono, the future enters the past marking the evolution of the Tonino Lamborghini brand. Panfilo diving watch: In medieval times, the word “Panfilo” (or panfìlio, a traditional Greek boat) indicated a warship. The term refers to a motor, sailing, or pleasure boat of big dimensions with comfortable accommodation in modern and contemporary days, also called a yacht or motor yacht in English. Tonino Lamborghini has dedicated its first divers’ watch to oceans enthusiasts, people who love to sail or dive and pursue in water the same challenges and goals they chase on the road.
The slanting numbers and indexes on the unidirectional rotating bezel add dynamism and vitality to this timepiece, allowing a firm and secure grip when submerged in the aquatic World. The design of the titanium "sandwich case" - with original holes in the lugs inspired by the sport car frames and four visible Torx® screws - is a clear tribute to the automotive heritage of the Brand.
In five different colour variations, it is also available in a typical blue ocean shade perfect to match with the rubber strap that further recalls the colour of the deep sea. Panfilo is a diver watch with an elegant yet sporty and robust design that mirrors the values of the Tonino Lamborghini brand.
"After one year and a half of pandemic, we are delighted to take part in Couture Las Vegas 2021 thru our exclusive agent BeauGeste, because this exhibition has always been a reference point for the watchmaking industry in this part of the World. The USA has always been a significant market for our Brand and our timepieces, so it is strategically fundamental for us to participate this year. In addition, since USA clients have always shown much interest in our Brand and products, this market has often driven our choices in terms of design, trends, and proposals. Couture is the first trade show we can finally attend live, so we are eager to present our Swiss-made collection face-to-face to our potential clients. I am very excited about this opportunity and looking forward to receiving feedback for a project that I have personally followed and developed for many months; thus, I hope this Las Vegas appointment will set a new course for Tonino Lamborghini Watches; in the United States." Ferruccio Lamborghini CEO and VP of Tonino Lamborghini Spa.
According to Thierry Chaunu, Founder & President of BeauGeste Luxury Brands, himself a Cartier and Chopard veteran with 35 years of luxury watch and jewelry expertise, “in the history of watchmaking, it is uncommon when a house with a prestigious engineering heritage and universal renown such as Tonino Lamborghini successfully applies its rich DNA to the particular demands of fine horology, thus upholding the same level of excellence in design and craftsmanship.”
