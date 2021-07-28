Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Water and Sanitation on Declining KwaZulu-Natal Dam Levels

Dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal continue to experience a weekly decline, recording 70.1% from last week’s 70.4%. This is according to a weekly report on the status of water levels in the province issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

“We must note that although there is a decline, it is minimal and should not alarm residents at all,” said spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

Ratau said when compared to a similar period last year, the province’s storage capacity was much improved; then it stood at 59.7%.

He said the province’s water supply system, Umgeni, was doing incredibly well as it has recorded an above average percentage of 80.1%, from last week’s 80.8%.

The System, with five dams supplying it, stood at 69.9% last year, comparative to the current year.

“We have dams such as the Midmar within the Umgeni Water Supply System which presently stands at 95.8%, down from 96.9% recorded last week,” said Ratau.

Meanwhile, the Nagle Dam has declined from 82.8% to 79.3%, the Albert-Falls Dam is at 52.1% from 52.9% and Inanda Dam is at 92.1% from 92,7% a week ago.

Hazelmere Dam has also taken a dip from 44.6% to 43.4%. Driel Barrage, Woodstock and Zaaihoek Dams are unchanged at last week’s percentages of 94.1%, 86.6% and 78.4% respectively.

Also on a downward spiral and is a source for concern is the Mearns Dam which has declined sharply from 91.2% to 61.0%. It recorded 45.4% during a similar period last year.

Spring Grove Dam is unchanged at last week’s 90.7%, while Ntshingwayo Dam is at 75.3% from 75.8% and Wagendrift Dam at 98.5% from 99.0%.

Goedertrouw Dam is at 72.6% from 72.9%. Also seeing a decline are the Klipfontein, Hluhluwe and Pongolapoort Dams at 90.9%, 90.6% and 57.2% respectively. The dams recorded 92.3%, 91.5% and 57.4% respectively last week.

The Department has called for prudent water use and urged residents to report water leaks and infrastructure vandalism to local authorities. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

