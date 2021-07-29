Metrio Signs UN’s Climate Neutral Now Pledge and Commits to Becoming Climate-Positive

Metrio Sustainability Reporting Software Metrio Software - Interface Climate Neutral Now

Sustainability reporting software provider Metrio has joined the United Nations’ Climate Neutral Now pledge and committed to becoming climate-positive by 2023.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further support its environmental goals, leading sustainability reporting software provider Metrio has joined the United Nations’ Climate Neutral Now challenge and pledged to continue to measure, offset, reduce and annually report its greenhouse gas emissions. The already carbon-neutral company has taken its commitment one step further and aims to become climate-positive by 2023.

Launched in 2015 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Climate Neutral Now encourages organizations and other actors to mount an urgent response to climate change. Its ultimate goal: to meet the Paris Agreement’s objective of a net-zero world by 2050.

Since April 2021, Metrio has invested in carbon credits that help preserve and regenerate Quebec forests. To move beyond offsetting and cut its carbon footprint, the Certified B Corporation also takes concrete steps to decrease the scope two and three emissions resulting from its energy use, business travel, servers and suppliers.

“We’re proud to be joining the Climate Neutral Now movement and its vast international community of climate-conscious organizations,” said Patrick Elie, Metrio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our pledge to not only compensate for our emissions but also reduce them at the source goes hand in hand with our mission as a B Corp and reinforces our commitment to building a more sustainable future.”

Metrio uses its own data collection, analytics and reporting software to measure its performance and share it internally. The software provider plans to make its sustainability report public in 2022.

About Metrio

Metrio is one of the leading sustainability software providers on the market. The company’s reporting solutions empower global organizations like Target, Cascades, Decathlon and the Toronto Stock Exchange to become more sustainable, transparent and profitable by collecting and analyzing their environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. Metrio is a Certified B Corporation and a United Nations Global Compact participant.