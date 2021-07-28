Enjoy On The Nature Trail, Fish and Game’s All-New Podcast

CONTACT: Lindsay Webb: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 July 28, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has launched an exciting new podcast, On the Nature Trail. Based on the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal’s popular column of the same name, author and Fish and Game’s Wildlife Educator Lindsay Webb shares her adventures and wildlife encounters while hiking, biking, and kayaking throughout the Granite State.

Each unique episode takes the listener on a five-minute journey to a different location and introduces them to the fascinating wildlife Webb meets along the way including garter snakes, water scorpions, and the curious saw-whet owl. Six installments have been produced and new editions will be released throughout the remainder of the year. Now is the perfect time to download the episodes for your next road trip and get inspired to explore New Hampshire’s woods, waters, and fields.

On the Nature Trail podcasts are available now on iHeart Radio, Spotify, CastBox, and Apple Podcast, or by visiting https://nhfishgame.com/podcast/.