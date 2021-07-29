Global AI in Pharma Industry Investment Digest 2021
This Investment Digest is summarizing key players and observations in the private equity and venture capital ecosystem, focusing on the pharmaceutical Artificial Intelligence (AI)”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, releases an open-access, 80-page investment digest to provide tangible industry investment insights, market trends, and information about leading companies and investors: AI in Pharma Investment Digest Q2 2021.
This Investment Digest summarizes key players and observations in the private equity and venture capital ecosystem, focusing on pharmaceutical artificial intelligence (AI). The information in the digest covers key industry trends, 300 promising AI-driven Pharma companies, and 50 leading investors in this sector. The report also outlines major investment rounds and relevant R&D partnerships, illustrating the industry traction and readiness of institutional investors (big pharma/biotech) to potentially acquire the most successful AI-vendors.
A number of collaborations between the Pharma Industry and AI-oriented companies have shown a steady increase in Q1–Q2 of 2021 compared to 2020. Thus, 2021 looks to be a year that will once more confirm a clear trend of increasing collaboration between Pharma and AI.
The Investment Digest identifies several major trends and insights regarding the investment landscape, R&D collaborations, and many other important factors based on a detailed examination of key market players and overall industry dynamics.
Some of the key points from the analysis include the following:
- The segment of pharmaceutical AI continues consolidation with the increasing number of later stage mega-rounds, including those of Insitro ($400M), Valo Health ($300M), Exscientia ($265M), Insilico Medicine ($255M), and others. In the AI startups pack, there is a clear distinction between the leaders, who developed substantial resources, financial leverage, and technological advantage, and others lagging behind — companies with fewer resources or less mature technology and scientific assets. The latter are usually focused on narrow therapeutic or technological niches and are following service-oriented business models.
There is an ongoing increase in investment activity in the Pharmaceutical AI sector during the first half of 2021, together with the emergence of SPAC pathways to public markets and an increasing rush among leading pharma and contract research organizations (CROs) to compete for partnerships with AI-driven companies. All this leads to the conclusion that AI technology has achieved enough maturity to be able to bring tangible value for drug discovery — far beyond a simple optimization gain.
Big pharma and contract research organizations increasingly compete for AI partnerships and continue building in-house AI workflows — driven by rapidly emerging evidence of the AI tech feasibility and innovation potential. A number of highly notable proof-of-concept results have been announced during half-year 2021, including Insilico Medicine’s groundbreaking discovery of a novel target and preclinical drug candidate for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have been a catalyst for the acceleration of AI adoption by pharmaceutical organizations. This is primarily because of the need to rapidly process vast amounts of data and come up with innovations under strict deadlines. This urgency pushed companies and investors into more opportunistic projects than ever before.
Major financial takeaways regarding AI in the Pharma Industry include the following:
- The COVID–19 pandemic has accelerated the rise of the BioTech and drug discovery sectors generally. During Q1–Q2 2021, we have observed over 50 medium and large funding rounds for BioTech and drug design companies, especially those focused on antiviral therapies and vaccines.
- A number of successful AI-driven companies closed large-sum late-stage venture capital rounds (B, C, and D) in 2021, and several of them are now developing clinical-stage drug candidates. We expect some of them to go public in 2021–2022.
- The first half of 2021 was marked by a notable IPO in the AI-driven drug design space: 3 companies out of 300 under analysis have closed IPOs. Recursion Pharmaceuticals closed its IPO in April and ramped up its IPO target from $100M to $306M. Biomea Fusion and Evaxion Biotech have closed their IPOs and demonstrated solid performance.
- The growing industry traction, reflected in the increasing number of R&D partnerships between big pharma and CROs with AI startups, is a sign that the market is maturing for a rapid increase in M&A activity in the near future.
- Despite the pandemic, publicly traded companies have shown rapid growth, reaching $27.07B of cumulative capitalization as of June 30, 2021.
The data in AI in Pharma Investment Digest is presented and visualized so as to enable strategic decision-makers to extract insights and other valuable, tangible information more easily, with the ultimate aim of optimizing their investment management strategies, assisting and promoting the accelerated growth of AI in the Pharma Industry as a whole.
This Investment Digest is based on the 190-page industry report “AI for Drug Discovery, Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview Q2 2021,” which provides a comprehensive overview of the pharmaceutical AI sector, including 300 AI in pharma companies, 880 investors, and 100 pharma corporations across the globe.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence (DPI) is a leading strategic and investment intelligence agency focused on the emerging markets in the Pharmaceutical, BioTech, and Healthcare Tech industries. DPI produces regular analytical reports on major areas of high potential in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries; maintains ratings of companies and governments based on their innovation potential and business activity in the BioTech space; and provides strategic consulting and investment intelligence services to top-tier clients, including major investment funds and banks, family offices, insurance companies, government organizations, and big pharma companies among others.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech-focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting, and tangible industry benchmarking.
