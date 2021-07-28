Gov. Wolf Announces $520,000 to Clean Up and Renew Ashley Rail Yard in Luzerne Co.

Additional $30,000 for assessment at former printing business in Wilkes-Barre

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of new funding through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund for environmental remediation at the former Ashley Rail Yard in Ashley Borough, Luzerne County and for an assessment at the former International Color Printing Company in Wilkes-Barre City, Luzerne County.

“Investing in and revitalizing formerly unused or underutilized spaces brings new value to familiar but often forgotten locations, and ISRP funding supports the confirmation that these spaces are safe and prepared for new use—bringing new opportunities to northeastern PA communities,” said Gov. Wolf.

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund was awarded $520,000 in ISRP funding for the environmental remediation of approximately 80-acres of vacant and unused space at the former Ashley Rail Yard site. Ashley Complex, LLC is partnering with the Greater Wilke-Barre Industrial Fund to utilize remediation funds to revitalize the former brownfield property. ISRP funds will be used to remediate and cap the entire site. Once remediated, Ashley Complex, LLC plans to extend and construct more than 3,300 linear feet of infrastructure to support approximately 450,000 sq. ft of industrial space creating jobs and interjecting millions of dollars of private capital investment in the local economy.

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund was also awarded $30,000 in ISRP funding for the assessment of three areas of concern at the former International Color Printing Company, currently owned by McCarthy Tire. This includes the assessment of Asbestos Containing Materials (ACM) located throughout the building, the assessment of the former printing room and printing operations, and the assessment of Universal Waste. At the completion of the Phase Ill Environmental Site Assessment and Remediation, McCarthy Tire will renovate the structure to expand its operations.

“This funding is a pivotal first step for these projects, which bring new life and purpose into unused spaces in Luzerne County and will ultimately bring new investments and jobs to this community,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

“Environmental remediation and assessment of these abandoned sites is essential to keeping our commonwealth beautiful,” said Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

For more information about the Industrial Sites Reuse program or DCED, visit www.dced.pa.gov.