Weekend Closure Scheduled for Hellers Church Road at Route 23 in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County

Road to be closed at intersection for tie-in work

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Hellers Church Road will be closed this weekend at the intersection with Route 23 (Main Street) in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, Hellers Church Road will be closed at the intersection with Route 23 from 6 PM Friday July 30, to 7 AM Monday, August 2. The closure is needed so a contractor can excavate and pave the intersection. A detour will be in place using Route 772, Horseshoe Road (Route 1027) and Hellers Church Road.

This work previously was scheduled for July 16 to July 19.

This work is part of a $4,712,237 contract awarded last year to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc. of the Borough of Woodstown, New Jersey. The project includes fully reconstructing and widening Route 23 to accommodate a center-turn lane under staged construction, installing new drainage facilities and sidewalk, replacing the traffic signal at Hellers Church Road, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installing new signs and pavement markings.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018