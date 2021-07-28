Lead Generation Solution Market Growth Sturdy at 17.5% CAGR to Outstrip $9,589.11 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Lead Generation Solution Market Growth impelled by rapid expansion of Finance, Insurance, Education Sector and rising count of internet users in developing countries.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Generation Solution Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Lead Generation Solution Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering and Enterprise Size,” the Lead Generation Solution Market Size is projected to reach US$ 9,589.1 million by 2028 from US$ 2,763.8 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Lead Generation Solution Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Agile CRM Inc.; Belkins Inc.; Bitrix, Inc.; Cience Technologies; Cloudtask; HubSpot, Inc.; Leadfeeder; WebiMax.com; Martal Group; and callboxinc.com are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global lead generation solution market and its ecosystem.

In May 2021, HubSpot announced the launch of the HubSpot Podcast Network, a new audio destination for business professionals seeking the best education and inspiration on how to grow their business.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Lead Generation Solution Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013220/



Lead generation solutions save considerable amount of time and money and yield desired results as compared to traditional method of lead acquisition. In real estate business lead generation software help to mitigate the excessive workload, as well as improve lead conversion and productivity. Growing income of individuals, increasing tendency of shifting to new places as per job requirements, and rising construction activities are driving the real estate sector worldwide. Major types of real estate include commercial, residential, industrial, and agriculture. One of the customer categories of this sector sees land as an investment option. Also, the rental estate is one of the booming markets in various urban cities. A few of the best lead generation software for the realtors are BoomTown, BoldLeads, Freshsales, OnSpot Social, Squarespace, and Follow Up Boss, among others. The BoomTown software helps the realtors with a large, detailed lead profile to stay ahead of their competitors. The software also features predictive CRM (customer relationship management) that suggests the best time for contacting leads. BoldLeads’ features enable faster capturing of leads. It is powered with modern technologies that allow automated e-mail, integrated CRM, and split tested A/B seller lead generation landing pages, along with text messaging.

Further, Freshsales supports realtors in generating and monitoring leads by email marketing referrals. The company analyzes and scores the visitors, which helps in chalking out respective marketing strategies.

North America led the global lead generation solution market in 2020. By the end of 2020, the US witnessed 140,000 job losses, and the unemployment rate stood at 6.7%, clearly indicating that the economy was faltering. One of the biggest impacts of COVID-19 on the B2B industry was the cancellation of in-person meetings and trade shows. eMarketer highlights, a survey from Demand Gen Report in 2020, stated that almost 53% of the US B2B marketers see trade shows and in-person meetings as an effective approach to drive the conversion of leads. Since the number of trade shows and personal meetings decreased, this has had significant impacts on lead generation, as well as sales.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Lead Generation Solution Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013220/



In developing as well as developed economies, the finance and insurance sector is growing rapidly on a large scale. The rising per capita disposable income has led to an increase in impulsive buying. As income has increased, various banks as well as nonbanking financial institutes and finance firms are willing to give loans for various purposes. Vehicle loan, education loan, personal loan, home loan, agriculture loan, and gold loan are the types of loans offered to customers. Along with this, health insurance, vehicle insurance, term insurance, travel insurance, and property insurance are the insurance types offered by insurance companies. Companies and firms can make use of lead generation software and services for approaching relevant customers with high conversion probability. The lead generation software and services help in collecting and generating leads based on parameters such as past loan history, credit score, salary, income, and assets. Based on various statistics and figures, companies can structure innovative plans and schemes for a respective new segment of customers. For example, Proof is a lead generation software trusted by many upcoming SaaS companies, such as Appcues and ShipBob. It is capable of converting up to 300% more leads with its set of astonishing marketing tools. Hubspot’s Marketing Software helps in running successful campaigns, converting visitors to customers, and attracting only potential leads, thereby saving time wasted on every single visitor.

Lead Generation Solution market: Offering Overview

The offering segment in the lead generation solution market refers to various software and services catering to many B2C as well as B2B industries. A lead generation software automates the collection and distribution of lead data from various sources. Any person visiting a website or mobile app is asked to enter their details such as name and email address to proceed further. Lead generation services manage campaigns and find out potential prospects for the respective business. Organizing webinars, sharing ideas over blogs, marketing on social media, monitoring media activities, and creating product videos are a few ways to generate inbound leads for expanding a business.

Direct Purchase Copy of Lead Generation Solution Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013220/

Lead Generation Solution market: Enterprise Size Overview

Based on enterprise size, the lead generation solution market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. A large enterprise comprises more than 1,000 employees and has large a CapEx, full-time IT staff with several specialists, and presence across numerous domestic and international locations. For any big business, qualified leads are very important, which enhances the importance of lead generation solutions. A few of the top lead generation companies serving large enterprises are HubSpot, Inc, Callbox, and Upcall, among others.













Browse Related Reports:

Lead Generation Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, Lead Mining, Lead Scoring, Other); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/lead-generation-software-market



Online Coding for Kids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Language Type (Java and Java script, SQL, HTML, Python, CSS Ruby); Coding Level (Pre Level Coding - Grade KG to 2, Elementary Level Coding - Grade 3 to 5, Middle Level Coding - Grade 6 to 8, High Level Coding - Grade 9 to 12) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/online-coding-for-kids-market



Podcast Hosting Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise); Application (Marketing, Advertising, Lead Generation, Education, Others); End-User Industry (Media and Entertainment, Government, Retail, Hospitality and Travel, Healthcare and Medicine, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/podcast-hosting-software-market















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/lead-generation-solution-market