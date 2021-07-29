Huawei Speeds Up Its Activity In The 5G Market Launching Thousand-Site 5G Super Uplink Network With China Unicom Beijing

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huawei and China Unicom Beijing claim to have implemented a 5G Super Uplink at more than 1,000 commercial sites in Beijing. This is part of their joint initiative 5G Capital that was launched in April last year. The implementation of the service started on a small scale in May 2021 this year and reportedly covered over a thousand commercial sites in multiple high-density areas across five days in July. China Unicom claims an improvement in network performance of Super Uplink users, with an increase of 10% to 40% in the overall uplink rate. 5G Super Uplink is an important step of the 5G Capital Project and is likely to help China Unicom and Huawei build 5G networks with improved uplink capabilities. The increase in action from these companies is imminent as the 5G infrastructure equipment market is forecasted to grow significantly, according to the latest report by The Business Research Company.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the 5G infrastructure equipment market size is expected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2020 to $5.86 billion in 2021 at a huge growth rate of 69.4%. Asia Pacific was the largest region in 2020 covering more than 80% of the market and is expected to remain the largest in the near future. Other regions including South America are expected to gain momentum in 2021 and increase their share going forward.

The Internet of Things (IoT) that has been transforming businesses and peoples’ lives is continuing to ignite innovations. IoT represents one of the key growth opportunities for 5G telecommunication service providers. Several factors, including increased demand from consumers and enterprises and the availability of more affordable devices, are driving the adoption of the Internet of Things, which in turn is expected to drive 5G infrastructures. 5G will be driven largely by IoT applications such as remote healthcare, traffic safety and control, smart grid automation, industrial application and control, and remote manufacturing, training, surgery, and education. Growth in IoT technology will drive significant operator investment in 5G technology, spectrum, and infrastructure.

Delay in standardization of spectrum allocation is challenging the growth of 5G infrastructure market. Large quantities of new radio spectrum have been allocated to 5G. 5G can be in low-band spectrum below 1 GHz, mid-band frequencies from 1 GHz to 6 GHz, or high-band spectrum above 6 GHz. The timely deployment of 5G is essential for achieving the objectives of telecom service providers, especially in emerging markets. However, there is a delay in spectrum auction and standardization across many countries. A key reason for this delay is the financial health of the service providers, which have been struggling to pay licensing fees and other penalties. Also, because the unit pricing of the spectrum is high, a few countries like India are taking time to raise as much money for the spectrum auction. Moreover, long-term investment in 5G is bound to further dent operators' finances. Therefore, there is a delay in standardization of spectrum allocation. The delay in the use of spectrum for mobile broadband networks also comes at a significant cost.

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

