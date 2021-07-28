Global Nanopore Technologies Market Size To Hit $680.87 Million By 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in R&D on nanopore technologies, advent of internet of things, and increase in demand for DNA sequencing have boosted the growth of the global nanopore technologies market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. During the pandemic, the demand for nanopore technologies increased as its diagnostic applications helped track transmission of Covid-19 and its variants.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Nanopore Technologies Market was pegged at $174.38 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $680.87 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12229



Rise in R&D on nanopore technologies, advent of internet of things, and increase in demand for DNA sequencing have boosted the growth of the global nanopore technologies market. Moreover, increase in use of epigenetics for development of new treatment methods supplemented the market growth. On the contrary, difficulty in maintaining integration of nucleotide bases hinders the market growth. However, rise in use of nanopore technologies for fourth-generation DNA sequencing is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the pandemic, the demand for nanopore technologies increased as its diagnostic applications helped track transmission of Covid-19 and its variants.

The technology can be used for rapid sequencing of pathogens in several outbreak situations including Zika, Yellow Fever, Ebola, Swine flu, and Covid-19.

However, the limited availability of healthcare staff and disrupted supply chain hampered the market.

The report segments the global nanopore technologies market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, the report is divided into instrument and consumables. The consumables segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12229



On the basis of application, the report is classified into DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing. The DNA sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market.

Based on end user, the report is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. However, the research institutes segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global nanopore technologies market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

The global nanopore technologies market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Cyclomics, Grandomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Qitan Technology, INanoBio Inc., Nabsys, Inc., Quantapore, Inc., ONTERA, Inc., Nonacus, Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Novel Vaccine Delivery System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Digital Health Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Respiratory Disposables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Biosimilars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Defibrillators Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research