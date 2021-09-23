NEW DIVISION LAUNCH: Outsourced Engagement from Outsourced Events, providing end-to-end marketing services
Outsourced Engagement helps marketing teams engage with customers, prospects and partners beyond events, using engagement solutions designed to generate leads
Our new suite of services embodies the emerging changes in the marketing sector. It provides engaging marketing solutions that help marketing teams remain connected to customers and generates leads.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced Events has unveiled Outsourced Engagement - a new suite of services that helps sales and marketing teams fill their pipeline through a range of marketing engagement and demand generation offerings.
— Alex Sibley, Co-Founder and Board Director
“We’ve always been about providing meaningful interactions between our clients, their customers and stakeholders. With the events industry impacted by Covid-19, we became compelled to not only deliver the range of services we always have, but to also provide innovative solutions with the exclusive focus of driving engagement, which ultimately accelerates sales in incredible ways. Our clients reminded us of an important point: It’s the engagement that matters, not the format”. Denise Sharpe, Co-Founder and CEO.
Outsourced Engagement builds upon the 20 years of experience and credibility that Outsourced Events possesses in the MICE industry, by taking the marketing services that they’ve always provided alongside their event management offering and placing them on their own platform with their own brand at www.outsourcedengagement.com.
Services include:
• Content development – includes blogs and articles, white papers, editorial consulting, newsletters, and social thought-leadership.
• Digital campaigns – consists of paid social campaigns, content and asset creation, community management and social media training to customers.
• Creative services – comprises the creation of banners, signature strips, social icons, infographics, AR invitations, intros, outros, overlays, transitions, and animations.
• Community building – involves user-group creation for your organisation, development of sponsorship packages, proposal of new revenue streams and logistics management.
• Podcasts – includes content development and asset creation, full production, editing, seeding and analytics.
• Account based marketing - provision of a full programme delivering customer engagement strategies.
• Enablement services – delivery of incentive programmes to channel partners and support of clients in all aspects of their training programmes.
Outsourced Engagement is the perfect complement to the services offered by Outsourced Events, as it enables marketing teams to engage with customers, prospects, partners, and teams beyond events, allowing them to build campaigns that are less dependent on social and environmental factors.
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 20 years in business than with the launch of our new division, which combines our expertise and exceptional service, with an innovative new offering”. Says Alex Sibley, Co-Founder and Board Director. “It's really just the brand that's new - our experience in delivering is much older! This new suite of services embodies the emerging changes in the marketing sector following the pandemic and provides engaging marketing solutions that are of tremendous value to marketing teams for remaining connected to their customers and ultimately, generating leads resulting in sales.”
About Outsourced Events: A certified Women-Owned business, now in its 20th year, Outsourced Events is a full-service agency delivering event management and marketing services to technology, professional services and not-for-profit organisations. Services include, live, virtual and hybrid event management, marketing campaign planning and implementation.
Denise Sharpe, Co-Founder and CEO, has over 30 years’ experience in events, sales, marketing, and leadership roles working both customer and agency side. Her scientific background lends itself perfectly when applying analytical principles to marketing engagement campaigns.
Alexandra Sibley, Co-Founder and Board Director, has over 25 years’ experience supporting technology clients to drive revenue through sponsorship and exhibition sales and management, sales enablement and ABM strategies. Formally marketing trained, with a keen eye for design, Alex leads on all creative projects.
Announcement: New Division Launch - Outsourced Engagement, by Alex Sibley, Co-Founder and Board Director of Outsourced Events