Global 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company's 3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global 3D cell culture technologies market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2020 to $1.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D cell culture technologies market is expected to reach $4.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.5%. The increasing requirement for organ transplantation is driving the 3D cell culture technologies market.

The 3D cell culture technologies market consists of sales of 3D cell culture technologies and related services. Some of the 3D cell culture technologies include microfluidics, hydrogels scaffolds, scaffold-free 3D cell culture techniques, spheroids, cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, organ-on-chips and other technologies. The 3D cell culture technologies market does not include sales of cell culture consumables and instruments.

Trends In The Global 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market

Implementing the latest technology is the latest trend in the 3D cell culture market. For example, various companies have adopted one such advancement into the market for 3D cell culture, this is the use of the vivo/vitro environment. Cell expansion and interactions under 2D are not appropriate in vitro models but when compared with 3D cell culture technique, it offers a better cell culture environment. The vitro environment enables researchers or doctors to conduct the procedure in a controlled environment outside the organism. This procedure is gaining importance as it plays a vital role in monitoring the health of patients. FDA approved Biotek's 3D cell expansion system to be used as a medical device. It also approved Biotek's Polycaprolactone (PCL) which is a biodegradable polyester material that is used in many FDA approved implants and drug delivery devices.

Global 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market Segments:

The global 3D cell culture technologies market is further segmented based on type, end users, scaffold based, scaffold free, application and geography.

By Type: Scaffold-Based, Scaffold-Free, 3D Bioreactors

By End Users: Research Laboratories and Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

By Scaffold-Based: Hydrogels, Polymeric Scaffolds, Micropatterned Surface Microplates

By Scaffold-Free: Hanging Drop Microplates, Spheroid Microplates, Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture, Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

By Application: Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine

By Geography: The global 3D cell culture technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D cell culture technologies global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D cell culture technologies global market, 3D cell culture technologies global market share, 3D cell culture technologies market players, 3D cell culture technologies market segments and geographies, 3D cell culture technologies market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D cell culture technologies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

3D Cell Culture Technologies Market Organizations Covered: Nano3D Biosciences Corning Inc., Merck & Co., 3D Biotek LLC, 3D Biomatrix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the 3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2021:

