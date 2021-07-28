What Does President Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order Mean for Your Business? Learn More on The Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
What are the key ideas & insights from the executive order? What changes is it likely to bring? How will it impact your organization & its partners & customers?
What do the 7,000-plus words in the executive order really add up to? And what does it mean for your organization, now and going forward? You can find out on The Virtual CISO Podcast.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybercrime and nation state cyber warfare impact not just organizations, but also the national and global economy as well as our national security and public safety. In the wake of recent mega hacks, President Biden’s “Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity” talks about new InfoSec mandates, public/private sector partnership, “bold changes and significant investments” to defend our national interest, and much more. But what do the 7,000-plus words in the executive order really add up to? And what does it mean for your organization, now and going forward?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
Following the devastating impacts of the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange Server cyber-attacks on businesses and government agencies worldwide, our federal government needed to make some kind of response. Partly this reflects preventive measures to renew flagging confidence in our national security. But the executive order also proposes an array of initiatives to address fundamental weaknesses in our collective cybersecurity posture—like better ways to share threat data, making FedRAMP even stronger and improving cloud governance in general.
What are the key ideas and insights from the executive order? What changes is it likely to bring? How will it impact your organization and its partners and customers?
To unpack the top takeaways from the executive order, a recent episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features Scott Sarris, EVP of Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Advisory Services at Aprio. Hosting the show as always is John Verry, Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Why the executive order was necessary and what it means for cybersecurity
• The impact of the SolarWinds hack on the order
• What the recommendations around Zero Trust really add up to
• Changes the order is likely to initiate and/or accelerate
If you’re looking for a quick and complete briefing on the cybersecurity executive order, this podcast episode with Scott Sarris is perfect.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Andrea VanSeveren
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-455-1893
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn