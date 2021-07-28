Home Automation Market to Rise at 12.1% CAGR, Honeywell International Inc.’s Smart Home Solutions Setting High Standard for Market Players, says Fortune Business Insights

Leading Home Automation companies in the global market are Honeywell International Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., AMX LLC (Harman), Control4 Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens AG, Savant Systems LLC., and ABB Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home automation market covered a value of USD 45.8 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 114 Billion by 2025. The global market is anticipated to rise incessantly on account of rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in developing and developed nations. Fortune Business Insights published the above information in a report, titled “Home Automation Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Luxury Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System, Managed Home Automation System, DIY Do It Yourself Home Automation System), Application (Safety and Security, Lighting, Entertainment (Audio and Video), Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning), Networking Technology (Wired Home Automation System, Wireless Home Automation System) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”

The wireless home automation systems segment is expected to report a remarkable CAGR of 12.1% driven by the increasing demand from around the world.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018 to 2025 Forecast Period 2018 to 2025 CAGR 12.1% 2025 Value Projection USD 114 Billion Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2017 USD 45.8 Billion Historical Data for 2014 to 2016 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Networking Technology and Geography Growth Drivers Home Automation Market to Grow Rapidly with Rising Demand for Remotely Controlled Devices Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technology to Fuel Demand in Global Market North America to Lead the Global Market Owing to High Adoption of AI and IoT

Report Coverage

The report provides a thorough study of the market segments and detailed analysis of the market overview. A profound evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is presented in the report. It further shares an in-depth analysis of the regional insights and how they shape the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The report sheds light on the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the leading position.

COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has plummeted the growth of several industries and markets, including the home automation market. The lockdowns, social distancing norms, and curfews have caused massive disturbances in the operations and the supply chain networks. Delayed projects, unavailability of raw materials, reduced available workforce, etc., are stagnating the growth of the market. The global impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to gradually fade away as nations are trying to return to pre-pandemic levels. It is uncertain to say how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s in-depth analysis will help you gain an exhaustive understanding of this niche market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Market Drivers

Home Automation Market to Grow Rapidly with Rising Demand for Remotely Controlled Devices

The rising preference towards better standard of living is one of the primary factors driving the home automation market. This, coupled with rising disposable income especially in developing countries, is encouraging investment in home automation solutions. The growing adoption of smartphones and tablets across the world is likely to escalate demand for remotely controlled devices, thus driving the home automation market. The adoption of cloud-based solutions is growing at a rapid pace in smart home appliances. This is further expected to act as growth engines for the home automation market over the next few years. Rapid urbanization is another factor leading to rise in home automation systems. These systems offer better security and safety with technologically sound specifications. This contributes to the growing demand for advanced home automation products such as home automation using Bluetooth.

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technology to Fuel Demand in Global Market

Increasing internet penetration and rising willingness for luxurious lifestyle are major factors anticipated to drive the global home automation market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Moreover, increasing purchasing power and adoption of wireless technology is expected to increase the demand in the global home automation market.

Integration of the Internet of Things in home automation products, besides the Artificial Intelligence is also projected to boost the global home automation market.

However, high cost associated with home automation products and services and high data prices are a few factors that may restrain the global home automation market during the forecast period.

Market Segments

Lighting Seen as the Most Profitable Segment among Others

Among applications, lighting is expected to cover maximum share in the global home automation by 2025. “The adoption of lighting systems is growing as the need for reducing energy consumption rises,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is further resulting in integration of lighting products in-built with technologies such as IoT and cloud-based sources,” he added. Product launches and technologies introduced by companies such as Advanced Lighting Technology and GE Lighting are anticipated to boost this segment in the coming years. Also, companies are adopting wireless technology, which is expected to stimulate growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Global Market Owing to High Adoption of AI and IoT

In 2017, the North America market was worth US$ 16.4 Bn and is projected to dominate the global home automation market in the coming years. Companies in this region are continuously involving in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to deploy home automation solutions. Rising technological advancements and better internet connectivity are key factors driving the home automation market in this region. Europe in also anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to the presence of some leading manufacturers in automotive segment. Lastly, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Honeywell International Inc. Accounted for a Maximum Share by Developing Advanced Smart Home

In 2017, Honeywell was the leading player covering for a maximum share in the global home automation market. The company adopted a combination of advanced controls and strategies to develop smart home automation products. Also, the company acquired start-ups to increase its product portfolio penetration in emerging countries. In addition to this, this company is focusing on the deployment of improved technologies in a fully automated home system. In addition to this, recently the company has introduced a home control and Lyric security platform for its users to wirelessly control their home automation systems. Another company called SwannOne launched SwannSecurity which allows users to control and handle their air conditioners, lights, and security cameras with the help of an app.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Global Market Overview Key Market Indicators Macro and Micro Economic Factors Emerging Market Trends Industry SWOT Analysis

Global Home Automation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Definitions Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Luxury Home Automation System Mainstream Home Automation System Managed Home Automation System DIY (DoIt Yourself Home Automation System) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Safety and Security Lighting Entertainment (Audio and Video) Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Networking Technology Wired Home Automation System Wireless Home Automation System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Home Automation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Luxury Home Automation System Mainstream Home Automation System Managed Home Automation System DIY (Do It Yourself Home Automation System) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



TOC Continued…!

