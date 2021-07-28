Major Automotive Heat Shield Industry Players Are Investing In Soundproofing Technology

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies in the car heat shield market are increasingly investing in soundproof heat shields. Soundproof heat shields are increasingly being used to meet some of the government rules for noise reduction. For instance, in 2019, Autoneum, a Swiss-based leading manufacturer in thermal insulation of vehicles and vehicle acoustics has come up with acoustic heat shields build from Autoneum RIMIC technology which reduces noise emission of the vehicle. It changes over the airborne sound into thermal energy and absorbs it. The heat shield can absorb high-frequency sounds ranging from 2-6 kHz. Several car manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Volvo among others are using these types of heat shields.

Major players in the automotive heat shield market are Autoneum, Carcoustics, Dana Incorporated, Elringklinger, Lydall, Morgan Advanced Materials, Tenneco, UGN, Covpress, DuPont, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Happich, Sumitomoriko, Talbros Automotive Components, Tuopu, Zhuzhou Times, and Zircotec.

In November 2020, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd., an India-based company that manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets signed a technical assistance agreement (TAA) with Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd. for lightweight aluminum heat shields. Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based company that manufactures gaskets, packing, and sealing devices. The Nimbus product of the lightweight aluminum heat shield by Sanwa is the first aluminum light-weight heatshield for exhaust systems. This product will be a strong support to OEMs in building BS-VI products.

The global automotive heat shield market size is expected to grow from $9.89 billion in 2020 to $11.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth in the automotive heat shield market is mainly due to growing demand for automotive equipment. The market is expected to reach $15.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive heat shield market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the automotive heat shield market. The regions covered in the automotive heat shield market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The automotive heat shield market consists of sales of automotive heat shields by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture automotive heat shields that are designed to absorb excessive heat by absorbing, reflecting, or dissipating the heat. A heat shield is expected to have high thermal resistance and high thermal emittance. The heat shield helps in protecting the parts from the heat and also deflecting them away or by absorbing them.

The global automotive heat shield market is segmented by material type into metallic, non-metallic, by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, by product type into single shell, double shell, sandwich, the automotive heat shield market by application into exhaust system heat shield, turbocharger heat shield, under bonnet heat shield, engine compartment heat shield, under chassis, and by sales channel into OEM, aftermarket.

