Medicare Consultant Doug West Finds Many Seniors Still Confused About Options

/EIN News/ -- Moyers, OK, United States , July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doug West is a Medicare Consultant who focuses on helping seniors make informed decisions about their Medicare plan choices. He offers a no-cost service that helps folks easily understand how it all works.

There are many options today for Seniors when it comes to Medicare and retirement plans. Sadly, many employers don’t have personnel on staff that understand or can explain all the important decisions.

Adding to the confusion are all the TV ads, phone calls, and post cards coming in the mail. Once a person reaches, or is nearing, the magical age of 65, the glut of confusion gets worse. So, if you are confused about your options, you are not alone!

While there are plenty of routes to go (especially for veterans), there is one basic decision for most of us – “should I go with a supplement or an Advantage plan?” You cannot have both.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer that works for everyone. Much depends on your health, finances, and your personal ideas on health care.

The good news is that there are some really good options out there! While supplements always come along with a monthly premium (in addition to your Medicare part B premium of $148.50 in 2021 for those earning less than $88,000), many times Advantage Plans are Zero-Premium plans. These plans vary by county, which can add to the confusion for seniors.

To fully understand your options, it is best to speak with a trusted advisor. Also, understand that there is a LOT of Red Tape when it comes to Medicare options. An advisor will have to get you to sign a Scope Of Appointment form before they can even legally discuss all the options in your county. This can all be done electronically these days.

For many seniors, the whole idea of health insurance or a health plan is to protect them from financial harm should they get sick. There are many good ways to do that, but you really need to understand your options so that you can make an informed decision. A good advisor can help you do just that.

While it may seem unusual to some, MedicareWithoutStress.com chooses to focus on helping Seniors on Medicare, also Veterans and other disabled folks who have been on Social Security Disability for 24 months or close (they can get on Medicare once they have been on SS or Railroad disability for 24 months). Also, those about to turn 65 (stats show 10,000 people a day turn 65 in the US) more specifically.

While most other review sites simply list the positive selling points, and are tied in with a particular carrier or company, MedicareWithoutStress works with all the carriers. “I’m not married to any company – I work for my clients”, explained Doug West the owner of the site.”If you talk to a Humana agent, they will ONLY tell you about Humana – a United Health agent will tell you ONLY about United etc. I look at ALL of them to see who has the best plan in your county”, he exposed.

Some sites may go so far as to cover the basic aspects of Medicare, but fail to spend one-on-one time with each person to make sure they understand all their options.

MedicareWithoutStress.com endeavours to go one step further in its mission to provide more value to Seniors on (or about to be on) Medicare, and Veterans, by helping them to fully understand their options. They offer general help and advice in video format on their site MedicareWithoutStress.com, and spend time with each person to make sure they get it. Many have said they were helped for the first time to fully understand how it all works. Lilly Selby of Oklahoma said “You are the first one who really tried to help me with all of this!” We get comments like that all the time”, said West.

MedicareWithoutStress.com got its start in 2020, founded by Doug West. The idea for the site came about when after working for other companies, he decided to go independent to offer seniors the best options available in their county (many Medicare plans vary by county), and the one-on-one service they deserve. Currently he is licensed in the following states: AZ, LA, MI, MN, MS, NM, OH, OK, OR, SC, TX, VA, and WA.

They reside in Oklahoma, but most of what they do can be done via video conference, telephone, and e-signatures (either by phone or email). “I’ve been involved as a financial services advisor for over 30 years” West explained. “My father worked with the Oklahoma schools system, teachers and empolyees, on their retirement benefits for most of his life. I did that with him for awhile, and then got into other financial areas too” he went on.

Ever since, MedicareWithoutStress.com was founded he has made a point to provide the most value and best information to Seniors on Medicare, also Veterans and other disabled folks who have been on Social Security Disability for 24 months or close, and those about to turn 65.

