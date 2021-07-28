Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:40 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Both of the suspects brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The suspects then demanded the victim’s property and the victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Both of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

