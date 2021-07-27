Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offenses in the Seventh District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offenses that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Seventh District.
- At approximately 3:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim at in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-103-813
- At approximately 5:49 pm, the suspect approached the victims in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed one of the victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-103-880
On Monday, July 26, 2021, 35 year-old Melvina Rawlings, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).