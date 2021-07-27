Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,875 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offenses in the Seventh District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offenses that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Seventh District.

 

  • At approximately 3:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim at in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-103-813

 

  • At approximately 5:49 pm, the suspect approached the victims in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed one of the victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-103-880

 

On Monday, July 26, 2021, 35 year-old Melvina Rawlings, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

You just read:

Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offenses in the Seventh District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.