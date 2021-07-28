Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3000 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 4:34 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

On Monday, July 26, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).