Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 700 Block of 18th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspect gained entry to an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, July 26, 2021, 39 year-old Antwane Lamont Harrington, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

 

