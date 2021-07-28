St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403597

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 at 1755 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, Offense

committed in the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Nicole Rivet

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Price Chopper Employees and Customers

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/27/21, at approximately 1755 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to the Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury for a report of a female who refused to leave when asked by the staff. This female was identified as Nicole Rivet. Troopers arrived on scene shortly after, they observed Rivet acting in a belligerent manner and placed her under arrest. Rivet resisted arrest, continued to be belligerent and yelled profanities throughout the arrest process. She was cited to Caledonia County court for the above charges before being released with conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/21 at 1230 pm

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.