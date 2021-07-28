St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
CASE#: 21A403597
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 at 1755 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, Offense
committed in the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Nicole Rivet
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Price Chopper Employees and Customers
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/27/21, at approximately 1755 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to the Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury for a report of a female who refused to leave when asked by the staff. This female was identified as Nicole Rivet. Troopers arrived on scene shortly after, they observed Rivet acting in a belligerent manner and placed her under arrest. Rivet resisted arrest, continued to be belligerent and yelled profanities throughout the arrest process. She was cited to Caledonia County court for the above charges before being released with conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/21 at 1230 pm
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.