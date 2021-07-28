Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403597

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 at 1755 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, Offense

committed in the presence of a child

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Rivet                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Price Chopper Employees and Customers

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/27/21, at approximately 1755 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to the Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury for a report of a female who refused to leave when asked by the staff. This female was identified as Nicole Rivet. Troopers arrived on scene shortly after, they observed Rivet acting in a belligerent manner and placed her under arrest. Rivet resisted arrest, continued to be belligerent and yelled profanities throughout the arrest process. She was cited to Caledonia County court for the above charges before being released with conditions of release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/28/21 at 1230 pm          

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

