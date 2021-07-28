THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 28, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.R. 4505 – Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Cartwright – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4373 – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Lee (CA) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4346 – Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Ryan (OH) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) Postponed Suspensions (15 votes)

**Members are advised that the House may take votes on some suspensions this week.

**The House will complete consideration of H.R. 4502 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) later in the week.

As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 4502.

Postponed Amendment Votes (2):

Bipartisan En Bloc #5 Democratic En Bloc #6