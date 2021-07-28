Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 28, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.R. 4505 – Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Cartwright – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4373 – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Lee (CA) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4346 – Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Ryan (OH) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)   Postponed Suspensions (15 votes)

  1. S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
  2. S. 1828 – HAVANA Act of 2021 (Sen. Collins – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 2278 – To authorize the Secretary of the Interior to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  5. H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
  6. H.R. 2497 – Amache National Historical Site Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 4300 – Alexander Lofgren VIP Act, as amended (Rep. Miller-Meeks – Natural Resources)
  8. S. 325 – To amend the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children Act to extend the deadline for a report by the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources)
  9. S. 272 – Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
  10. H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
  11. H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
  12. H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
  13. H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
  14. H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
  15. S. 2382 – To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept details from other elements of the Federal Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other purposes (Sen. Portman – Oversight and Reform)
**Members are advised that the House may take votes on some suspensions this week.

**The House will complete consideration of H.R. 4502 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) later in the week.

As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 4502.

Postponed Amendment Votes (2):  

Bipartisan En Bloc #5 Democratic En Bloc #6  

