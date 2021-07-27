Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deer Creek Reservoir temporary closed to public use due to fire danger

Due to severe fire danger in the region, effective immediately and until further notice, Deer Creek Reservoir is closed to public use. The extreme fire season and continued dry conditions in Idaho are stressing available firefighting resources and risking public safety, property, and impacting wildlife. As a result, Idaho Fish and Game is temporarily closing public access to Deer Creek Reservoir.

Deer Creek Reservoir is managed by Idaho Fish and Game, however the surrounding land and access roads are owned, managed and operated by PotlatchDeltic. To limit fire risk and stay consistent with PotlatchDeltic access closures, Idaho Fish and Game is closing Deer Creek to public use. 

Idaho Fish and Game and PotlatchDeltic continues to believe that managing our lands and allowing others to enjoy them are not mutually exclusive and that the majority of our lands should be available to the public for a wide range of uses. We look forward to removing the Idaho closure once fire conditions improve. Idaho Fish and Game urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer. Contact the Clearwater region office (208) 799-5010 for more information. 

