Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:19 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a vehicle accident at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24 year-old Robert Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).