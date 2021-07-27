Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash; DUI; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH; DUI; LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

CASE#: 21A302929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 at 1131 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Warren

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ellen Lane

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Riley Winch

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robin Lehman

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 27th, 2021 at approximately 1131 hours Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Warren near Ellen Lane. Operator 2 reported that operator 1 crossed into his lane and side-swiped his car before fleeing the scene. While on scene at the crash, an individual called 911 to report a male who appeared to be highly intoxicated beside Sugarbush Access Road in Warren. Troopers responded to the area and made contact with the individual. The individual was identified as Riley Winch of Granville, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Winch was the owner of vehicle 1 that was involved in the crash on Route 100.

While being taken into custody Winch resisted arrest. He was subsequently transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing before being transported to Barre City Police Department for detox. He was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 12th, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the above named charges.

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City Police Department

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/21 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648