Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash; DUI; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH; DUI; LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
CASE#: 21A302929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 at 1131 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Warren
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ellen Lane
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Riley Winch
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Robin Lehman
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 27th, 2021 at approximately 1131 hours Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Warren near Ellen Lane. Operator 2 reported that operator 1 crossed into his lane and side-swiped his car before fleeing the scene. While on scene at the crash, an individual called 911 to report a male who appeared to be highly intoxicated beside Sugarbush Access Road in Warren. Troopers responded to the area and made contact with the individual. The individual was identified as Riley Winch of Granville, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Winch was the owner of vehicle 1 that was involved in the crash on Route 100.
While being taken into custody Winch resisted arrest. He was subsequently transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing before being transported to Barre City Police Department for detox. He was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 12th, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the above named charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City Police Department
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/21 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
