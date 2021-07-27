Greenstein Visits Hamilton Area YMCA for Tour and Discussion on Facility’s Mission Work

Trenton – Senator Linda Greenstein today joined board members and staff of the Hamilton Area YMCA for a tour of the facilities as well as a discussion on their recent work to tackle learning loss and food insecurity in the Hamilton area. As part of the recent Fiscal Year 2022 Budget negotiations, the New Jersey YMCA State Alliance received one million dollars in state funding, which was championed largely by legislation sponsored by Senator Greenstein.

“YMCAs are not just places for exercise and swimming; they are places where individuals of all backgrounds can come together, and the Hamilton Area YMCA certainly displays that sense of community,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer). “The breadth of programs offered by the Hamilton YMCA is truly amazing — from swim lessons, to exercise classes, to summer camp, and more — all provided with the mission to support our neighbors. I look forward to a continued partnership with the YMCA and seeing all they accomplish with this first round of State funding.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA has been working largely to help children and families in the area suffering from food insecurity and learning loss as well as teaching life-saving swim lessons. Their efforts to tackle these issues include local food drives and summer education enrichment programs to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

“We are honored to have Senator Greenstein visit the Hamilton Area Y,” said Diana Zita, CEO of the Hamilton Area YMCA. “We are abundantly grateful for her sponsorship of the budget line to support NJ YMCA’s and support of the Unemployment Insurance bill. These bills have been integral in helping Ys regain financial footing and in continuing our unwavering service to our communities. There is much work to be done post pandemic and we are grateful to have the Senator supporting our efforts.”

The outing included a tour of Hamilton Area YMCA’s JKR Branch, the main branch for the facility. The amenities include a 6,100 square-foot Wellness Center, a children’s gymnasium, two group exercise studios, a dance studio and a spirit, mind and body center. Additionally, Senator Greenstein also visited the YMCA’s Sawmill Summer Camp, where children enroll each summer and can enjoy a range of activities, spanning from sports to STEM.