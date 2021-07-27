Route 60 Steuben Street Lane Restrictions Start Wednesday in Crafton

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 60 (East and West Steuben Street) in Crafton Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, July 27 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Route 60 daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late November as crews from the M. O’Herron Company conduct gas mainline replacement work. Work will occur between Noble Avenue and Walsh Road. Work may occur on weekends.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #