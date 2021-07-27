07/27/21-FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED A&B WATER LEASE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW

For Immediate News Release: July 27, 2021

FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED A&B WATER LEASE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW

(Haiku) – On July 20 Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) and East Maui Irrigation Company, Limited (EMI) (collectively A&B), filed its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the proposed water lease for the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū, and Huelo License Areas with both the DLNR Land Division and the State of Hawai‘i Environmental Review Program.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR), has thirty days from the date of submission to issue a determination on the acceptability of the FEIS. The Land Division anticipates the BLNR will consider whether to accept the FEIS at its August 13 meeting. Testimony can be submitted at that time and the agenda for the meeting will be posted on August 6.

# # #

Testimony can be submitted to the Land Board secretary:

Fax: 808-587-0390 Attn: Board Members

E-mail: [email protected]

Mail: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Attn: Board Members

1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 130

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

BLNR 2021 meeting agendas:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/meetings/blnr-meetings-2021/

FEIS Document: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ld/ab-emi-feis-for-the-proposed-lease-for-the-nahiku-keanae-honomanu-and-huelo-license-area/

For more information on submitting testimony and about BLNR meetings: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/boards-commissions/blnr-board/faqs/.

Media contact:

Giovonni Parks Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396