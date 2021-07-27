The Urban Yogis Join Local Communities to Promote Black and Asian Solidarity
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Yogis announced that they are working with several local churches and organizations to promote solidarity between African American and Asian communities. The collaborative event “Love Strong” will occur on July 31, 2021, in Seward Park, Manhattan, New York, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Since launched in 2012, the Urban Yogis recognize that their success is inextricably linked to their commitment to uplift and promote solidarity among local communities. They understand that this requires collaborative efforts and would like to take this opportunity to showcase their specialty in using breathwork to deescalate tension and emotional stress. From 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, their team will be guiding the audience through a variety of breath and bodywork.
“At The Urban Yogis, we hold an unwavering commitment to bring up meaningful discussion and dialogue regarding race and community,” said Pastor NaRon Tillman, The Urban Yogis Director. “We stand united with our Asian brothers and sisters and are pleased to join this collaborative event.”
Churches and Community Organizers to participate on July 31st, 2021:
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund
Chinese Evangel Mission Church of Queens: Garrett Lee
Grace Alive Fellowship: Pastor May Lee
Manny Cantor Center, Community Continuing Education Program: Kenya Campbell
Maranatha Baptist Church, Pastor Akim K. Beecham
New Life Church: Fulton Hou
New Life Now: Pastor Kenny Auyeung
One Ministries, Pastor NaRon Tillman
Oversea Chinese Mission: Pastor Austin Woo
The Table Church: Pastor Kevin Liu & Pastor Ray Low
True Care: Amy Chen
About the Urban Yogis
Founded in 2012, the Urban Yogis are part of LIFE Camp, a violence-reduction organization in Queens, NY. They specialize in using the evidence-based practice of breathing, movement, stress reduction techniques to deescalate tension and emotional stress to support the health and well-being of at-risk communities. They have worked with several New York Public Schools to help children in urban communities with the tools needed to manage everyday stress. They teach children techniques to develop mind-body awareness and health consciousness. For more information about their work with the public school, please contact: contact@urbanyogis.org and visit www.urbanyogis.org.
One of their goals is to make yoga accessible for people who are not the mainstream demographics. They offer weekly donation-based yoga classes via Zoom, and you may sign up for any of them at: https://www.urbanyogis.org/sign-up-form.
CiCi Wang
Urban Yogis
contact@urbanyogis.org
