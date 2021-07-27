FAMED DALLAS STYLIST LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH FASHION POWERHOUSE ALICE + OLIVIA
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES , July 27, 2021 -- WHAT:
Laura Fedock, the fashion stylist, wardrobe consultant, VIP concierge, and image expert behind Dallas-based Life + STYLE by Laura has launched a brand partnership with alice + olivia, the sophisticated, yet sexy fashion brand with a playful sensibility, designed by Stacey Bendet.
Laura will be hosting a charitable one-night-only shopping event, benefitting the Texas Neurofibromatosis Foundation (Texas NF), on August 6th, 2021 at the Dallas alice + olivia store. Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity shop alice + olivia’s fall collection, inspired by New York City and its enduring, iconic style. The exclusive event will also offer an evening of passed hors d’oeuvres; locally-inspired cocktails handcrafted by Deep Ellum Distillery; music from DJ ARi; and first-look shoppable items from several local and nationally renowned brands to include legendary bootmaker Lucchese and premier jewelry designer Shop Loren Everyday.
WHY:
Acclaimed throughout Forbes, New York Times Weekly and Yahoo News as one of the ‘Most Influential Women on Instagram in 2021,’ Laura Fedock leads the Dallas fashion scene, working to style top celebrities, athletes, CEOs and socialites. Her partnership with alice + olivia, a brand she has recommended to clients for more than a decade, kicked off last month with a special Instagram Live event that offered shoppers the opportunity to purchase new collections with an exclusive one-night-only discount. Laura’s upcoming event will be the first of its kind at the brand’s Dallas outpost, as well as the first debut of Lucchese handmade boots in Highland Park Village. Proceeds from every sale will support the Texas NF Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to find a treatment for Neurofibromatosis – an incurable disease that Laura’s own brother passed away from.
WHEN:
Friday, August 6th, 2021 from 5-8 PM.
WHERE:
alice + olivia - Dallas, Highland Park Village
7b Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205
RSVPS:
RSVPs are required for the event. Please RSVP by August 2nd to laura@life-stylebylaura.com.
If you are unable to attend the event and would like to support and donate to Texas NF Foundation, please visit www.texasnf.org/donate.
ATTIRE:
Fashion-forward.
SOCIALS:
Instagram: @lifestylebylaura
Facebook: @lifestylebylauraofficial
Twitter: @lifestylelaura
Instagram: @aliceandolivia_dallas
Facebook: @aliceandolivia
Instagram: @txsnff
Facebook: @texasnf
ABOUT LIFE + STYLE BY LAURA:
Laura Fedock of Life + STYLE by Laura is a stylist, personal shopper, wardrobe consultant and image expert.
Life + STYLE by Laura has earned a reputation for superior service, working with men, women and children to build looks that inspire self-confidence and success. One of Laura’s main mottos with fashion and styling is that happiness comes from confidence, and fashion is just one aspect of this. In addition to styling, Laura is an active philanthropist, working to give back to the community and help empower others. For more information on Life + STYLE by Laura, please visit www.life-stylebylaura.com.
ABOUT ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET:
Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a brand that allows women to express their personal style. With clothing that juxtaposes the whimsical and flirty with the sexy and sophisticated, a+o epitomizes the personality and perspective of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey’s personal quest to create the perfect pair of pants, and has since grown into a full lifestyle collection including ready-to-wear, gowns and accessories. The brand is a Hollywood favorite with celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba. For more information, please visit aliceandolivia.com.
Anna Proctor
BRND House
