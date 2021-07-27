Downing’s Landing Boat Ramp Closure Rescheduled to August 9

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 July 27, 2021

Concord, NH – Supply issues have delayed the start of work at the Downing’s Landing boat ramp in Alton, NH. The new work start date is Monday, August 9, at which time the property will be closed to all public access. During the closure, significant improvements will be made by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to the parking lot, shorebank protection, and stormwater management structures. The ramp and facility will remain closed for the remainder of the boating season, likely into November.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department purchased the former private marina at the southern tip of Alton Bay in November of 2012, creating the first public boat access facility on Lake Winnipesaukee. From August 9, and until further notice, the entire facility will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. The ramp will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft. The parking area for the ramp will also be closed to the public and there will be no fishing from the shore.

Please check project status updates by visiting the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program’s webpage at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/access/index.html. The program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas.