In Pollock v. Tri-Modal Distribution Services, the Supreme Court today interprets the statute of limitations for employment harassment cases to give certain plaintiffs more leeway to bring their lawsuits, and it protects many unsuccessful plaintiffs from paying defendants’ appellate costs.
You just read:
Supreme Court clarifies employment harassment statute of limitations issue and bars assessing appellate costs against many losing plaintiffs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.