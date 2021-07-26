State Supreme Court says inmates who didn't kill and protest murder conviction have right to lawyer

The California Supreme Court bolstered a Bay Area lawmaker’s legislation Monday allowing prisoners to challenge their murder convictions for killings committed by others, saying hundreds of inmates who want to use the law to set aside their life sentences have the right to a court-appointed attorney.
