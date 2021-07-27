For Immediate Release: July 27, 2021

Contact: DOHComments@state.sd.us

South Dakota Department of Health Notice of Public Hearing to Adopt Rules

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health announced that a public hearing will be held on August 18, 2021, in Conference Room 3 of the Kneip Building, 700 Governor’s Drive in Pierre, SD to consider the adoption and amendment of proposed rules for South Dakota medical cannabis program as required by SDCL 34-20G.

Persons interested in testifying for or against the proposed rules may do so by appearing in person or remotely at the hearing. Those wishing to testify remotely must register by August 13, 2021, by clicking here. Individuals may also send written comments/materials to the South Dakota Department of Health to 600 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota, 57501.

Material sent by mail must reach the Department of Health by August 28, 2021, to be considered. After the hearing, the Department of Health will consider all written and oral comments it receives on the proposed rules.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this hearing is being held in a physically accessible place. Please notify the Department of Health at least 48 hours before the public hearing if you have special needs for which special arrangements must be made. The telephone number for making special arrangements is (605) 773-3361.

For more information on the South Dakota medical cannabis program, please visit medcannabis.sd.gov.

