Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,996 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - UNICEF signs supply agreement for Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Download logo

UNICEF and Sinovac have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of the CoronaVac inactivated virus vaccine against COVID-19 on behalf of the COVAX Facility.

Through the supply agreement, UNICEF will have access to up to 200 million doses of the vaccine in 2021 to supply participating countries and territories in the COVAX Facility’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC), as well as self-financing participants. 

This is the 8th supply agreement UNICEF has signed for COVID-19 vaccines. Previous agreements have been announced with the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Human Vaccine, Moderna, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and Sinopharm.

The Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine received a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) in June. On 12 July, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance announced that it had signed an Advance Purchase Agreement with Sinovac on behalf of the COVAX Facility for the purchase of up to 50 million doses to be made available from July through September 2021. The agreement also includes an option to purchase a further 150 million doses in Q4 2021 and 180 million more doses in the first half of 2022, if necessary. This totals a potential 380 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine available to COVAX participants.

Deliveries could start as early as August providing countries are ready to receive them. The COVAX Allocation Framework will determine the dose allocations to COVAX participants taking into consideration access, country readiness, vaccine supply through COVAX to date, operating and supply aspects, and other parameters.

The goal of the COVAX Facility is to help address the acute phase of the global pandemic by the end of 2021 by providing rapid, fair and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines for all participating countries and territories regardless of income level.

The COVAX Facility, co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, together with UNICEF, aims to provide access to quality-assured COVID-19 vaccines, enabling the protection of frontline health care and social workers, as well as other high-risk and vulnerable groups. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

You just read:

Coronavirus - UNICEF signs supply agreement for Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.