Autowash Celebrates 16th Car Wash Location with Grand Opening and Free Car Washes

An Autowash Member goes through the brand new car wash.

The Autowash Express Grand Opening will held Saturday, July 31, 2021 and Features Free Car Washes and Other Prizes.

Our team is excited to open this new location with our industry leading soaps and personal touch.” — Curtis Riddles, Manager

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, JEFFERSON, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autowash will be hosting a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 31st for their newest car wash in the front range and will be giving away free car washes all day!

In addition to the free car washes, the Grand Opening event will also include free popcorn and drinks from 10am-2pm and will even include a special live appearance from Otto, the Autowash mascot. Autowash is also giving away 4 tickets to a Colorado Rockies baseball game during the event.

“Washing the car should be a safe, fun experience for the whole family and most importantly, your car should come out looking great,” says Autowash founder and CEO Dennis Dreeszen. “Our team is excited to open this new location with our industry leading soaps and personal touch.”

The Autowash Express is located at 1398 S. Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80232 and is just across the street from Alameda High School.

About Autowash

Autowash started in Denver in 2013 and has rapidly grown to be one of the biggest car wash companies in Colorado with 16 locations from Ft. Collins to South Denver.

For more information: https://autowashco.com