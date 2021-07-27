PodPlays brings a new "vision" to podcasting with AccessiBe - Celebrating Disability Pride Month
PodPlays brings a new “vision” to podcasting with AccessiBe.
In that spirit; PodPlays has just released its new production; “Through Jacob’s Eyes” OUT NOW. It is the story of a blind piano prodigy and his journey to self-discovery and fulfillment featuring songs written and performed by Nashville hit songwriters including JP Williams (wrote the career launching #1 HIT “Best Shot” for Jimmie Allen) who has himself been totally blind since the age of ten.
If you’re not a podcast listener already, you soon will be. Podcasting is the new on-demand radio and the Nashville Metro based Old Bank Media Group is adding a new word to your 2021 vocabulary; “PodPlays”.
Debuting in April at #13 on the Apple Podcasts Arts Chart; PodPlays® are Family Friendly audio dramas delivered in podcasting format. It’s like listening to a movie with the added bonus of discovering new and original songs written and recorded by Nashville’s top HIT songwriters and artists. Turn it on; turn it up, and don’t worry if the kids want to listen in or sing along. The older generation will remember the “golden age of radio” when stories like Little Orphan Annie and The Shadow were telling stories while the imagination painted the mental pictures. PodPlays is the new hit podcast ushering in the “golden age of podcasting” and they’re doing it in partnership with AccessiBe. Together, these two companies are on a mission to make the entire internet 100% accessible to the blind, visually impaired and disabled by 2025.
“AccessiBe’s incredibly user-friendly AI makes it possible for any website of any size, no matter how large or small, to be completely accessible to more than 250 million previously underserved internet users and potential podcast listeners. It’s also the most effective and affordable solution to WCAG/ADA compliance our IT team was able to find. When we discovered AccessiBe, we were so impressed that we knew we couldn’t simply be a client. We knew we needed to be a partner. The relationship continues to flourish!” said David P. Allen, Founder/General Manager of PodPlays & Old Bank Media Group.
“Flourish” may be an understatement as AccessiBe rolls out it’s newest offering in the form of AccessFIND. The world’s first targeted internet search engine that returns only the results that are accessible to the blind and visually impaired. Be sure to listen to PodPlays for more announcements about AccessFIND in the near future.
You can find AccessiBe directly from the PodPlays.com website and you can listen to PodPlays anywhere you currently find your favorite podcasts or download the free PodPlays app in the app store.
