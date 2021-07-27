Black Aurora App Inventors Help Kids Get Back into the School Groove Free Backpack Giveaway

Dejon and Clara Turner

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first day of the school year is always filled with excitement for kids and parents alike. “Who will be in my class?” “Who is going to be my new teacher?” It is a wonderful time for many, but for others in America, that is not the case. Many families are facing troublesome times and cannot afford the basic things their children need to start the school year. Aroura, Colorado, is one of those areas. One company BBCorpWorld LLP is meeting that need with “The Doll House Presents Get Back in the Groove for School” free backpack giveaway.

Many people in Aurora have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. The unemployment rate is high and has stayed the same for the past couple of months, hovering at 6.2%, as reported by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That is higher than the national rate of 5.9%.

Dejon and Clara Turner, owners, and creators of the company BBCorpWorld LLP and The Doll House, lend a helping hand to the community by sponsoring “The Doll House Presents Get Back in the Groove for School free backpack giveaway.” Approximately 300 backpacks will be given away over a 2-day period, beginning on August 6th from 4-6p.m. and August 7th from 1p.m.-4p.m. at Utah Park 1800 S. Peoria St. Aurora, CO. There will be face painting and bouncer for the kids, also on August 7th. The backpacks will be bursting with all sorts of school supplies for the students. As a bonus, 50 backpacks will contain “The Doll House Book.”

This will be BBCorpWorld LLP and The Doll House’s inaugural year for this event, but they are no stranger to the needs of the Black community. They have had their finger on the pulse and a watchful eye on the struggle of Black and brown people for years. The creation of their Doll House App reflects that concern and a movement to correct the social problem of negative images of people of color. Please come out to help make this a success.

For more information, please contact: Dejon & Clara Turner, 720-519-5145 or email them at bbcorpworldllp@gmail.com. Website: Thedollhouse.world / BBCorpWorld.com.

The Doll House