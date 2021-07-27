SS7 Market is Projected to Garner USD 685.3 Million by 2025, Registering a 3.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Global SS7 Market information by Components and Region – forecast to 2027" the market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% to reach USD 685.3 Million by 2025.

SS7 Market Scope:

Signaling System 7 (SS7) is a standard set of protocols for the telecommunications industry. The system links one mobile phone network to another, enabling them to exchange the information required for calls and text messages and to ensure correct billing. SS7 also enables users on one network to switch to another while roaming or traveling in a foreign country. Signaling System 7 (SS7) technology was first developed in 1975, and since then nothing has changed, including in its security posture.

SS7 technology is a crucial innovation in telecommunications, enhancing connectivity operations. The increasing demand for tear-down telephone call connection when the call is complete and advanced solutions for prepaid billing mechanisms drive the signaling system 7 market. In addition, growing demand for local number portability, short message service (SMS), and various mass-market services are boosting SS7 market growth.

Dominant Key Players on SS7 Market Covered Are:

Oracle Corporation (US)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

Tieto (Finland)

NetNumber Inc. (Netherlands)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Ribbon Communications (US)

Ericsson AB (Sweden)

Dialogic Corporation (US)

TNS Inc. (US)

PCCW Global (Hong Kong)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

SS7 Market Drivers

Growing migration to the intelligent network to improve overall network reliability is accelerating market development. In addition, the increasing adoption of SS7 over asynchronous transfer mode (ATM), migration to IP, and the rising demand for SMSC and MSC due to the expansion of SMS drives boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing growth in the telecommunications sector worldwide offers substantial opportunities for market players.

Despite lucrative growth opportunities, factors such as lack of technological expertise and network security are expected to limit the signaling system 7 (SS7) market growth. SS7 is strongly clings to 2G & 3G networks, which is one of the major complexities of the roaming technology. Changing trends in network techniques are projected to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Compatibility problems and high installation costs are also likely to slow down the SS7 market share. Most mobile operators are looking to shut down 2G/3G networks due to a growing preference for 4G and 5G networks, serving as a big headwind for the growth of the market.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global SS7 market has been segmented into components.

By component, the global SS7 market has been segmented into solution, SS7 firewall, and devices.

Regional Analysis

By regions, the global SS7 market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America to lead the global market

North America is the leader of the global SS7 market and will continue to retain its market position throughout the evaluation period. Factors such as technological advancements and early migration to the Advanced Intelligent Network (AIN) and Intelligent Networks (IN) are driving the SS7 market growth.

In addition, the growing uptake of SS7 to handle intelligent routing, screening, and number portability (NP) services in the region increases the SS7 market share. The US market leads the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico, primarily due to the well-established telecommunications industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global SS7 Market

Despite the COVID-19 disruption and several vendors now offering 5G-supporting devices in preparation for shifts from 4G to 5G, SS7 technology is still gaining considerable market prominence. Pre-pandemic, SS7 technology has already had a significant influence on the telecommunications industry. Network maturity worldwide has led to lower investments in the Signaling Transfer Points (STP) market.

This, in turn, highlighted the critical need to maintain the integrity of the SS7 network, which is of significant concern to service providers. There has been a range of STP vendors, including most switching equipment vendors and focused suppliers.

Pandemic-related logistics problems forced SS7 device manufacturing companies to consider new automation and control technologies that offset higher wages and improve productivity. As a result, the global SS7 industry has begun to gain momentum, seeing a continuous rise in investment.

Industry News

December 10, 2020— Governments in seven African countries, comprising Botswana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Zambia, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, announced employing surveillance spyware. The Snooping Technique (Signaling System7/SS7) monitors and intercepts phone calls and texts.

June 24, 2020— NetNumber, Inc. (US), a US-based leading global leading provider of centralized signaling and routing control (CSRC) solutions, reported comprehensive SIP security improvements to its award-winning multi-protocol signaling firewall. This reflects growing concerns about the protection of SIP connections and the projected growth of SIP traffic over the next few years by 25%.

August 11, 2020— NetNumber, Inc. unveiled its Guaranteed Caller™ family of standards-compliant STIR/SHAKEN solutions, extending guaranteed caller service providers to support TDM/SS7 networks.

Competitive Landscape

The signaling system 7 (SS7) market appears to be highly fragmented, given the existence of established manufacturers. Eminent players are searching for ways to integrate across the extensive value chain while concentrating on expanding production capacities, R&D investment, and M&A activities to gain additional momentum. They offer reliable, state-of-the-art SS7 technology and SS7 services, investing heavily in developing adept technologies and products.

