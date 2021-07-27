Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market to Hit USD 309.1 Billion at a 15.3% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market information by Type, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is projected to garner a valuation of USD 309.1 Billion by 2025, registering a 15.3% CAGR.

MVAS Market Scope:

Value-added services (VAS) are offered by mobile operators through third-party content providers as well as on their own. MVAS providers provide a range of services, such as welcome tunes, voice messages, missed call notifications, news alerts, call blocks, call forwarding/diverting, videos, music, mobile games, and streaming services via mobile carriers under a revenue-sharing model, and subscribers/customers are priced by mobile phone operators. Mobile operators, however, need to ensure proper compliance with the regulator's directive and obtain approval before deploying a specific mobile VAS on a mobile phone user.

Telecom operators and service providers worldwide are providing a range of new and innovative customized mobile applications and MVA services to meet changing customer needs. Factors such as the increasing number of different MVAS subscribers and smartphone users are defining the rising market landscape. In addition, the need for customized value-added services by businesses and consumers increases the market size of mobile value-added services.

Dominant Key Players on Mobile Value-Added Services Market Covered Are:

Singtel

MyRepublic Limited

PROTECH

InMobi Pte. Ltd

Comviva

Vodafone Group PLC

OnMobile Global Limited

CALLUP

Stonehenge Telecom

Streamwide SA

Symsoft

TelcoVas

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

Kongzhong Corporation

Sangoma Technologies

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2969

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

MVAS Market Drivers

Constant modifications and customization of services as per consumer preference, particularly in the education, advertisement, and IT and telecommunications sectors, foster market growth for mobile value-added services. In addition, mobile value-added services market trends such as superior user experience provided by MVAS, optimized investment, and the demand for improved customer engagement are boosting the size of the market.

Mobile value-added services are expected to see substantial growth in all industrial verticals during the forecast period. Increasing digitization and remote activities driven by the recent COVID 19 pandemic have further prompted many large and small companies to make more choices for their employees when it comes to corporate card products.

This is expected to provide enough opportunity for value-added features that would encourage companies of all sizes to introduce new payment products. In addition, the penetration of 5G cloud-based gaming is expected to deliver substantial market opportunities for mobile value-added services.

Despite the attractive growth opportunities, there are still major setbacks in the MVAS industry, such as lack of technological expertise and network security. These factors are expected to limit the mobile value-added services market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Mobile Value-Added Services Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-value-added-services-market-2969

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The global mobile value-added service market has been segmented into type, product, store, and vertical.

By type, the global mobile value-added service market has been segmented into Short Message Service (SMS) and Voice & Data Value-Added Services (VAS).

By product, the global mobile value-added service market has been segmented into mobile games, mobile music, mobile advertising, mobile wallet, mobile commerce, e-mail & IM, and others.

By store, the global mobile value-added service market has been segmented into Google Play, App Store (iOS), and others.

By vertical, the global mobile value-added service market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail, government, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others.

MVAS Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global mobile value-added service market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America to lead the global market

North America is leading the global mobile value-added services market and will continue to retain its marketplace during the evaluation period. Factors such as the presence of several MVAS providers providing enterprises/verticals services and developments in value-added telematics technologies are driving the MVAS market in the region.

In addition, the growing uptake of various MVASs, such as games, music, and mobile, among mobile network subscribers in the area increases the market share of mobile value-added services. The US market is leading the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico, primarily due to the well-established telecommunications industry.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2969

Industry News

January 21, 2021 – ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (US), integrated data analytics, online advertising, precision marketing, and other value-added services business, reported its investment in Weiyouxin Technology, a private domain SaaS software operation service provider.

January 21, 2021 – PertSol (Part Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd.) announced that it had signed a contract worth Rs 30 crore from state-run BSNL (India) to deploy the Location Based System (LBS) for the telco's pan-India 2G/3G/4G networks. The telecommunication department mandated the implementation of LBS in 2014 under the Unified Access Service License (UASL) rules.

PertSol's LBS solution, called iLocator, is already being used for various State Emergency Services, like Mumbai100, UP112, CG112, MERS112, MP100, which is being introduced in Gujarat112. The entire platform is in line with the Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan of Govt of India.

January 18, 2021. Netcracker Technology has reported that its long-time partner, Tiscali, an Italian communications service provider, had supported its BSS operations with 5G and other services, including online rating and charging, across its lines of business to progress.

Tiscali is a long-time Netcracker customer with the largest fiber coverage available in Italy, offering high-speed Internet access, voice, mobile, and other value-added services to business and residential customers.

January 19, 2021. Allot Ltd. (UK), a leading provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions to help communications service providers (CSPs) and companies, announced that CSP Tier-1 in Europe has chosen Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure to provide consumers and SMBs with cybersecurity and content control services. This agreement follows the service provider's successful implementation of Allot's NetworkSecure to protect the CPEs/routers and devices in homes and businesses.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2969

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market

Despite the COVID-19 disruption, mobile value-added services (MVAS) are still gaining considerable market prominence. Pre-pandemic, MVA services have already had a significant effect on the telecommunications industry. The pandemic intensified digitization and increased remote activities and influenced corporate spending on ICT networks and services. As a result, investment in the mobile value-added services industry has increased.

The COVID-19 crisis has contributed to a drastic change in customer behavior from public spaces and physical meetings to digital interactions. The transition in the healthcare industry is even more pronounced, with a 245% rise in telemedicine use. These shifts are predicted to outlast the pandemic, marking a permanent shift in health-seeking behavior. The pandemic also demonstrated the critical need for mobile value-added services in public health messaging.

Industry players worldwide are providing governments and health authorities with an effective digital communications infrastructure. The MVAS messaging ecosystem empowers healthcare providers to send out real-time public health notifications and allows citizens to use various mobile channels to make appointments for COVID-19 tests and other services. As a result, the global mobile value-added services market has started to gain momentum, experiencing a steady rise in investment.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com