The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Florida Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Top Mesothelioma Law Firm

A mixture of asbestos and cement was used to produce roof shingles for decades throughout the twentieth century.
Being exposed to and inhaling just one fiber of asbestos is enough to cause mesothelioma and/or other asbestos-related illnesses decades later.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.
Although there is no naturally-occurring asbestos in Florida, many industries in the state used commercial asbestos that was shipped in from around the country to one of five asbestos processing plants (Boca Raton, Jacksonville, Pompano Beach, St. Petersburg and Tampa). Floridians who worked in locations such as the shipyards, chemical/power plants and auto repair shops are at an elevated risk of developing asbestos-related diseases. In addition, many public buildings in Florida also contain asbestos, which can have serious implications for businesses and property owners who wish to make changes to their properties and buildings.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Florida include, but are not limited to, Big Bear Powerhouse, Big Ben Powerhouse, Black Point Powerhouse, Dania Powerhouse, Sarasota Powerhouse, Port Everglades Powerhouse, Bradenton Steam Electric Station, Miami Steam Electric Station, Crist Power Plant, Gainesville Power Plant, Smith Power Plant, Fort Pierce Power Plant, Hutcheson Island Power Plant, Key West Power Plant, Sholz Power Plant, Stanton Power Plant, Gannon/Culbreath Power Plant, Hookers Power Plant, Palm Beach Power Plant, A.B. Hopkins Power Plant, Palatka Power Plant, Putnam Power Plant, Fort Meyers Power Plant, Anclote Power Plant, St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Makintosh Power Plant, Bartow Power Plant, Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant, Higgins Power Plant, Clewiston Power Plant, Sanford Power Plant, Cutler Ridge Power Plant, Riviera Beach Power Plant, Turner Power Plant, Crystal River Nuclear Plant, Lakeland Power Plant, U.S. Sugar and Vero Beach Municipal Power Plant, Florida Power and Light Company, DuPont Corporation, Foster Wheeler, Eustis Housing Project, Jacksonville Grammar School, Mulberry Phosphate Mine, Grace Mines, Armour Mine, Agrico Mine, Bonnie Mine, Brewster Mine, Gardinier Mine, Cornett Mine, NASA, Florida State University, Florida A&M College, University of Florida, Jacksonville University, University of South Florida, University of West Florida, Florida Agricultural College, Lake City Community College, Atlantic Dry Dock, Miami-Dade Drydock, Bellinger Shipyard, Merrill Stevens Shipyard, Gibbs Shipyard, Wainwright Shipyard, Jacksonville Shipyard, J.A. Jones Shipyard, Panama City Shipyard, Saint John’s River Shipyard, Cove Shipyard, Pensacola Shipyard, Port Everglades Docks, Gulf Tampa Drydock, Hendry Corporation, Offshore Shipbuilding Company, Tampa Bay Shipbuilding, Gulf Marine Repair Corporation, U.S. Sugar Company, Florida Can Products, Atlantic Sugar Association, Florida Sugar Corporation, Belle Glade Sugar Mill, Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, Talisman Sugar Corporation, Everglades Sugar Refinery, Inc., Ashland Chemical Company, Armour Agricultural Chemical, C.F. Industries, Chemicals, Inc., Electric Phosphate Company, Farmland Industries, International Minerals Corporation, International Minerals & Chemical Company, Morris Fertilizer Company, Swift & Company, W.R. Grace & Company, Ammonia, Inc., IMC Corporation, J.F. Pritchard & Company, Manatee Light and Fraction Company, Phoenix Utility Company, Zoller Lumber Company, Tropicana Products, Inc., Amalgamated Phosphate Company, American Cyanamid Company, Chemical Lime Company, Florida Mining & Materials Corporation, Southern Bell Telephone Company, Florida Pulp & Paper Company, Rainer Pulp and Paper Company, St. Regis Paper Company, Proctor and Gamble Paper Company, Kennedy Space Center, Clewiston, Ltd., Rocket Insulation Company, Deland Electric, Light, Power and Ice Company, U.S. Airways, Citrus Concentrates, Inc., Juice Industries, Inc., Clinton Foods, Inc., B. C. Skinner Machinery, U.S. Phosphoric Products Corporation, Florida Power Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Container Corporation of America, Kraft Corporation of America, Rayonier, Inc., Brooks-Scanlon Corporation, Buckeye Cellulose Corporation, Triangle Construction Company, Automatic Ventilating Company, Broward Marine, Inc., Burdines, Inc., North Brothers, Inc., Fort Lauderdale Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport, V C Chemical Company, United States Steel Corporation, A. Doby Building Products, Cherokee Products Company, Atkins Manufacturing Company, Baird Hardware Company, Florida Industrial Corporation, Gainesville Gas Company, General Electric Company, Koppers Company, Inc., Chemstrand Company, Combustion Engineering, Inc., Daniel Construction Company, Gonzalez Corporation, Monsanto Chemical Company, Monsanto Textiles Company, Miami Mills, Inc., Seaboard Airline Railroad Company, T & H Insulation, Inc., Acousti-Engineering Company, Airco Welding Supply Company, Alton Box Board Company, Alton Packaging Corporation, American Norit Company, Inc., American Oil Company, Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation, Anheuser Busch, Inc., Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Atlantic Firebrick & Supply Company, Atlantic Ice and Coal Corporation, Bacardi Bottling Company, Citrus Machinery Company, Cleaners Hangers Company, CSX Transportation, Inc., Cummer Lumber Company, Earl Corporation, Duval Ice & Coal Company, Eastern Seaboard Petroleum Company, Florida Ice Machine Corporation, Florida Machine & Foundry Company, Metal Container Corporation, McWilliams Dredging Company, Liquid Carbonic Corporation, Keene Corporation, Jefferson Smurfit Corporation, John H. Swisher and Son, Inc., Jax Ice and Cold Storage Company, Jacksonville Street Railway Company, Jacksonville Linen Supple Company, Jacksonville Gas Company, Jacksonville Electric Light Company, Independent Ice Fuel Company, J W Allen and Associates, HW Lau & Company, Inc., Horne-Wilson Company, Inc., Hess Oil Company, Growers Container Corporation, Glidden Paint Company, Glidden Durkee Company, Glidden Chemical Company, Gibbs Corporation, Georgia Pacific Corporation, General Foods Corporation, Fruit Growers Express Company, Frito-Lay, Inc., Fred A. Rankin Company, Inc., Florida Weather, Inc., Florida Smelting Company, Moore Dry Kiln Company, National Container Corporation, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Seaboard Systems Railroad, Inc., Southern Ice Company, Southern Pine Chemical Company, Stone Container Corporation, Texas Company, Trumbull Asphalt Company, TMT Trailer Ferry Service, Inc., U.S. Gypsum Company, Union Camp Corporation, Union Camp Paper Company, Union Carbide Corporation, W & O Engineering Company, W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Amerada Hess Corporation, Delta Engineering Corporation, Exxon, Erie City Iron Works, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, Adams Brothers Company, Columbia Ice Company, Newton Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corpoartion, Phosphate Mining Company, Asphalt Pavers, Inc., Grass Fibre Pulp and Paper Company, Leesburg Canning Company, Leesburg Ice Company, Minute Maid Corporation, Vacuum Food Corporation, American Boatbuilding, AT&T, Atlanta Linen Supply Company, Atlas Flooring, Banana Supply Company, Belcher Oil Company, Binker Portland Cement Company, Florida International Engineering Services, M. Garcia Electric Motors, Lotspeich Company, Linde Air Products Company, Lehigh Portland Cement Company, Industrial Insulators, Inc., General Development Corporation, Miami Electric, Light and Power Company, Overseas Transportation Company, Pennsylvania Sugar Company, Porfiri Brothers Construction Company, Rinker Portland Cement Corporation, Russell Aluminum, Escambia Bay Chemical Company, Becker Industries, Acid, Inc., Mobil Chemical Corporation, International Agricultural Corporation, Mulberry Wrecking Company, New Wales Chemicals, Inc., Prairie Pebble Phosphate Company, Superior Brick & Refractory Service, Conserv, Inc., Virginia Carolina Chemical Company, Ocala Manufacturing Company, Ferguson Lumber, Fosgate Citrus Concentrates Cooperative, Meridith Corporation, Orlando Power Company, Perry Construction, Sea World, Walt Disney World, Air Products Company, Hudson Pulp & Paper Company, Southern Marine Corporation, Tradewell Corporation, Florida East Coast Hotel Company, Alcoa, A C Littleton, Inc., Arizona Chemical Company, Coca Cola Bottling Company, International Paper Company, Nuclear Power Products Company, Smith Corporation, Southern Kraft Corporation, W T Grant Company, AC & S, Inc., Alabama Pulp & Paper Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Armstrong Cork Company, Armstrong World Industries, Bell Steel Company, Dyson & Company, E E Saunders & Company, National Cork Company, National Buring Packing Company, Key Ford Motor Company, Industrial Marine Supply Company, Inc., Hardaway Contracting Company, Gulf Power Company, Gulf Chemical Corporation, German American Lumber Company, Escambia Treating Company, Newport Industries, Inc., Newport News Industrial Corporation, Rayco Corporation, Reichold Chemical, Shook & Fletcher Insulation Company, Inc., Stroock & Wittenberg Corporation, Tenneco Chemicals, Inc., Lee Tidewater Cypress Company, Coronet Phosphate Company, Davy PowerGas, Inc., Plant City Public Services Company, Plymouth Citrus Products, Thomas O’Connor and Company, Allied Chemical Corporation, Michigan Chemical Corporation, Philip Morris, Inc., Southeastern Pipe Line Company, Sylvachem Corporation, Tropical Shipping and Construction, St. John Light and Power Company, Bay City Fuel Oil Company, Bay City Engineering, Inc., Micro Plate, Inc., Patrick Fruit Company, Old Crown Company, Gulf & Western Food Products, Okeelanta Corporation, Elberta Crate and Box Company, Tomkins-Beckswith, Inc., A.P. Green Industries, Airetron Engineering Company, Badger American, Inc., Bay-Con General, Inc., Bucyrus-Erie Company, Budweiser Brewing, Buell Engineering, Citro Dry, Inc., Consolidated Citrus Products Company, Dixie Linen and Uniform Company, Florida Portland Cement Company, Florida Steel Corporation, Gaylord Container Corporation, Portland Gasoline Company, Paul Smith Contracting Company, Ocean Shipholdings, Inc., Nitram Chemicals, Inc., Tampa Steel Erecting Company, Misener, Inc., Mid-Valley, Inc., Johns-Manville Sales Corporation, Herman Sausage Factory, Inc., Gulf Power Company, Gulf Brass Works, Southern Brewing Company, Tampa Bay Hotel Company, Tampa Bay Shipbuilding, Tampa Electric Company, Tampa Gas Company, Tampa Ship Repair & Dry Dock Company, Tampa Shipyards, Inc., Tampa Street Railway and Power Company, Thatcher Glass Manufacturing Company, Thompson Hayward Siding, Tiffany Tile Corporation, TSR Corporation, Westinghouse Electric, Aristan Ice and Electric Company, East Coast Electric, Light, Power, and Ice Company, Florida Public Utilities Company, Gould Brewing Company, Grumman Ecosystems Corporation, Henderson Roofing Works, Palm Beach Gas Company, Palm Beach Resource Recovery Company, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, Rinker Materials Corporation and PCS Phosphate.
In addition, the following is a non-comprehensive list of Florida military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: Pensacola Naval Air Station, Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Mayport Naval Air Station, Cape Canaveral Air Force Base, Cape Kennedy Air Force Station, Patrick Air Force Base, Homestead Air Force Base, Cecil Field Naval Air Station, Key West Naval Shipyard, Whiting Field Naval Air Station, Orlando Air Force Base, Tyndall Air Force Base, Eglin Air Force Base, Corry Field Naval Air Station, Sanford Naval Air Station and MacDill Air Force Base.
