The Missouri Senate Minute for July 27: Wayfair

JEFFERSON CITY - Legislation designed to help families and those struggling with substance use disorders was signed into law by the governor. Senate Bill 63 establishes a statewide prescription drug monitoring program to help health care professionals monitor the dispensation of opioids and other prescribed controlled substances to their patients.

