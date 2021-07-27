Active Wound Care Market Report to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Active Wound Care Market Report up to 2031: Forecasts By Product Type (Allograft, Synthetic Skin Grafts, Xenografts, Collagen Dressings, Amniotic Tissue Grafts, Growth Factors), By Wound Type (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wound), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Home Care Settings) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on the Active Wound Care Market

The impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on certain medical products is estimated to be more prominent due to a decline in non-emergency medical care services and procedures. Over 2 million non-emergency procedures were canceled in the United Kingdom to free up healthcare resources to battle against this virus outbreak. Likewise, the hospitals witnessed a 30-60% drop in hospital visits after the declaration of the pandemic in the United States. As per the statistics published by Tissue Analytics, Inc., from March to April 2020, around a 40% decline has been seen in the hospital visits in wound centers compared to 2019.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/active-wound-care-market/#download_sampe_div

Countries altogether have moved healthcare resources such as nurses, hospital beds, medical devices, and essential personnel for the management of patients with coronavirus. This has caused the exception of wound care from the crucial procedures list in most countries. Healthcare facilities with hospitals with dedicated wound care departments and specialized wound care clinics have been shut with the number of beds available in this situation as they are being used for COVID-19 patients. This has affected the patient visits to wound care centers, and casualty departments, mainly in the United States and European countries.

Market Drivers

Growing Incidence of Chronic and Acute Wounds to Boost the Demand for Active Wound Care Products .

Worldwide, the growing incidence of chronic wounds including traumatic and surgical wounds is likely to upsurge the number of patients go through wound care treatment. According to the group purchasing organization – Prime Source, around 6.5 million people are with chronic wounds in the U.S. The total cost burden of wounds in the U.S. is $39 billion annually.

Similarly, as per the CDC, in the U.S., the total incidence of surgical wounds was nearly 2.8% in 2018. Thus, the rising incidence of hard-to-heal wounds upsurge the demand for these products for its treatment and consequently, pushing the global active wound care market growth in the forecasted period.

Launch of Innovative and Advanced Wound Products is Driving the Target Industry Growth

Technological advances are anticipated to have a positive impact on the target industry growth. For instance, in February 2019, Axio Biosolutions introduced MaxioCel - contains chitosan and is used in the cure of chronic wounds. Furthermore, in January 2019, the U.S FDA has approved Platform Wound Dressing (PWD) launched by Applied Tissue Technologies LLC. It eradicates the use of foam dressings. Therefore, rising spending in research & development activities and the launch of innovative wound healing products by companies operating in the industry are anticipated to eye witness significant growth on the account of implementation of new wound dressings methods and active treatments for the management of both acute as well as chronic wounds.

Market Opportunities

Introduction of Active Treatments for Wound Care

People are looking for an imperative and effective cure for chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, vascular ulcers (e.g., venous and arterial ulcers), and pressure ulcers (PUs). The products including advanced growth factors and biological skin substitutes are well-known and clinically proven in the treatment of acute as well as chronic wounds. Presently, key players aiming to introduced new bioactive products in the market to maintain their presence worldwide. For instance, in July 2019, Angelini ACRAF S.p.A. launched a new active wound cleanser . The company started the advertising, promotion, and distribution of its product in Italian hospitals and wound therapy centers. Such strategic moves will help to gain maximum market share in the global market.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/active-wound-care-market/#download_sampe_div

How the Active Wound Care Market report helps you

In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Active Wound Care Market, with forecasts for Product Type, Wound Type, and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Active Wound Care market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Active Wound Care Market .

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Active Wound Care market are Smith & Nephew PLC, Acelity L.P. Inc., Ethicon Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic PLC, 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Convatec Group PLC, and Derma Sciences, Inc.

You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Active Wound Care Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Medical Devices Industry click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Sara Peerun

Commercial Director

Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 207 549 9987

USA Tel: 00 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: 00 353 1 695 0006

Email: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.