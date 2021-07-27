Video News Release: FIFA video news release: Schools tournament (Benin)

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A pilot project between FIFA, the Beninese Football Association (FEBEFOOT), the Benin Ministry of Sport is taking place from July 23-30, 2021. Both boys’ and girls’ Under-16 teams from schools across the country have competed for a place at the finals in Grand Popo, where 12 boys and 12 girls teams will be accommodated in the same city.

The importance of schools’ football was emphasized by FIFA President Gianni infantino on a visit to Benin in February 2021: Schools football progress tops Benin agenda (fifa.com) (https://fifa.fans/3kZektF). Furthermore, the agreement had been signed with FIFA in 2020, proving the important link between football, development and society FIFA gives backing to Benin’s school football championship (https://fifa.fans/3rASxK6). 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

