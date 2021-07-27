Attorney General Moody Recovers More Than $100,000 for Florida Medicaid Program Following MFCU Investigation

One drug that Dr. Kim allegedly falsely prescribed is Acthar Gel®, which cost government health care programs more than $32,000 each time Dr. Kim prescribed a five-day supply. Pursuant to the agreement, the Florida Medicaid program will receive more than $113,000 in restitution.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Defrauding Florida’s Medicaid program is not a victimless crime, it harms the taxpayers of our great state. My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators work hard to protect taxpayers by identifying, investigating and stopping fraud exploiting this taxpayer-funded health care program—and recovering lost funds whenever possible.”

According to the joint investigation, the defendants allegedly submitted, or caused to be submitted, false claims to Medicare and Medicaid from January 2013 through July 2020.

The settlement agreement following the investigation partially resolves claims brought under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the Federal False Claims Act and Florida False Claims Act statutes. Under those provisions, a private party can file an action on behalf of the U.S. and/or the state of Florida and receive a portion of any recovery. The suit, filed in the Middle District of Florida, is captioned United States ex rel. Singbush v. Florida Neurological Center, LLC, Case No. 5:19-cv-603-Oc-GPB-PRL (M.D. Fla.).

As part of the agreement, the agreed claims remain allegations only and there is no determination of liability.