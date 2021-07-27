Olive and Olive Oil Handling and Storage Insights: The Most Practical Features by Turkish Olive Oil Brand Artem Oliva
Logo of Artem Oliva reflects the symbol of health, the olive tree, as well as the quality of olive oils produced by the company.
Superior Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oils Manufactured by the Best Olive Oil Brand Artem Oliva | Superior Quality and Unique Taste from Mediterranean’s Olive Oil Brand
Low acidity levels extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) from Artem Oliva which is the largest olive oil-table olives exporter
Label Design of Extra Virgin Olive Oils of Artem Oliva is so unique that reflects perfectly the strong image of Best Turkish Olive Oil
Olive and olive oil are so sensitive to many physical and chemical conditions. Artem Oliva is revealing the practical solutions to keep the quality level high.
Handling and storing olives before the milling operation can have a great impact the olive oil quality. This is a very well-known fact by Artem Oliva as resulted by over 60 years of experience in Turkish olive oil business. Poor handling and storage conditions may lead quality losses and economical damage as well. To avoid such situations, Artem Oliva is suggesting some practical solutions that were already adapted by their operations. With this way, the company has always been producing high quality olive oil.
In an ideal world, olives must be transferred immediately after the harvesting. However, this may not be the case most of the time. One of the main factors affecting this is the location of the olive oil factory and transportation related obstacles. Since it will not be economically doable to run a truck to carry every kilogram of olives immediately after harvesting, some sort of idle waiting time will occur. During this period, the storage of the olives and handling are the vital factors that will define the quality of olive oil extracted out of those olives.
The result of the damage that would occur mainly referred as degradation of olives. There are two main reasons or triggers of such degradation in the pre-production phase.
The first one is the mechanical damage that would occur to olives while waiting idle at the olive grove. During such periods, since olives are stacked into some types of containers, mechanical damages may occur. Of course, there are ways to avoid these damages by applying some precautions and suitable materials.
In order to understand the extent of the mechanical damage and what it would potentially lead, we need to understand the basic interactions in the olive fruit when mechanical damage is occurred. In a healthy olive fruit, the olive oil droplets are contained in some cell bulbs that are isolated from the other components of the fruit. The aim of olive oil manufacturing is to extract these oil droplets as much effective as possible so that any contact with other types of elements to be minimum.
When the mechanical damage is occurred, the existing oxygen in the air triggers the degradation. With the sugar substances contained in the olive fruits, bacterial and yeast fermentation may also start. Since the fermentation may speed up with the temperature, storing the olives for long time may even lead to generation of molds.
Along with this situation the broken cells and extracted olive oils are going to interact with the hydrolyzing enzymes which would lead the increase on free fatty acid production. Since free fatty acidity is one of the top-quality parameters of olive oil, the classification of such damaged oil may even be changed due to its high level of free fatty acids.
In order to avoid all these types of unwanted situation when storing and handling olives at the olive grove, during transferring to olive oil mill, there is a basic solution. It is suggested by Artem Oliva that the containers in which the olives are stacked shall be between 20kg to 300kg capacities. More important than that the height of the stack shall not be more than 30cm. This is quite important to note that any increase in the height of the stack represents great risk to the olives at the bottom level.
Since we emphasized the importance of the temperature, a very good support may come from specifically designed plastic containers for this purpose. If the walls of these plastic containers are perforated in a way that enables the natural air ventilation, the temperature of the stack will be lowered.
Controlling the time and temperature combination is one another important factor. These two elements create and exponentially growing damage when combined together. It is basic to know that the level of degradation increases with time and temperature. Although there is no one golden rule on this subject, it is generally advised not to exceed of idle waiting more than 1 hour under the temperature of 30°C or more. On the other hand, with the decrease in temperature may allow longer waiting times. As an extreme example, it has the same effect of about 75 hours waiting under about 6 °C.
As a result, following are the most important points that need extra attention.
- The temperature of the olives under the stack while waiting idle for transportation must be controlled closely.
- To avoid mechanical damages, the olives must be stacked properly up to a defined height within specially designed containers.
- Olives must be kept away from contacting with the ground in order not to let them be contaminate with bacteria or microbial substances.
- Healthy olives must be kept away from broken ones. The production process of these two different forms of olives must be separated as well.
- Since light is one of the top enemies of olives and olive oil, the harvested olives must be kept away as much as possible from the sunlight.
Once all above requirements are met, it is time to consider and evaluate the items that are related to the olive oil storage and handling. Considering the olives are harvested, stored, transported, and handled properly, the olive oil extracted has high quality. However, there are still many factors to be considered by the olive oil companies in order to keep the quality level of the oils extracted as high as possible during storage, bottling and transporting to final users.
Artem Oliva, one of the leading olive oil suppliers in Turkey, has defined the most important topics under the subject of olive oil storage, manufacturing, and transfer.
Once the olive oils are extracted and send to storage, the storage facility where the tanks are placed must be kept under sensitive control. The most important point is the temperature. It is recommended to keep the temperature of the room between 15°C and 25°C. Since temperature accelerates the spoilage of the olive oil, the lower is temperature of the tanks room is better.
Not only temperature but also the characteristics of the tanks in which the olive oil is kept is quite important. The best solution on this point is to use steel tanks that are completely odor and light free.
Since, it will be impossible to fill the tanks 100% with olive oil, there is always some space at the top of the tanks. If the olive oil company leaves this space to be filled naturally with oxygen, the degradation of olive oil is accelerated. In order to avoid this situation, the best solution is to fill up the empty space at the top of the olive oil tanks with nitrogen or argon gases.
Since transportation is another leg of olive oil business, the most important element is to avoid increase of temperature of especially the bulk olive oil.
It is highly recommended to filter the olive oil with the purpose of removing finally the tiny little droplets of water that may have left within the olive oil. Such small levels of water in olive oil can easily lead to fermentative and chemical reactions which would decrease the quality of olive oil. Such filtration is advised to be done before the bottling operation and before the storage. During filtration,
- Olive oil bottling company is expected to avoid the contact of the olive oil with oxygen.
During bottling, there are also some precautions that must be taken. As an example, the bottling room shall not be more than 25°C.
On the other hand, light needs to be kept away from the olive oil after bottling too. In this regard, the bottle that will be used needs to be in dark color so that light cannot contact with olive oil or at least with a very low intensity.
Some of the technological olive oil bottling facilities such as Artem Oliva Olive Oil bottling facility, the bottling equipment are able to fill the headspace of the bottles with nitrogen gasses which is a very good, valued operation for keeping the olive oil quality high.
Artem Oliva is also printing on its label the wording that reads as “KEEP AWAY FROM LIGHT AND HEAT” in order to warn the customers to act accordingly to keep the olive oil quality high as long as possible even after the bottle is opened. Sine Artem Oliva is the leading private label olive oil producer, it always recommends private label customers to add such wording on their labels as well.
As a result, there are many detailed actions that needs to be taken in order to keep the olive oil quality high in each and every step of production. All of these elements are placed around the core purpose which is to keep the olive oil at its best condition. Artem Oliva is one of the leading olive oil companies in the world exporting different types of olive oils to worldwide basis. With the company’s high level of experience in olive oil business, the quality control system is managed properly at Artem Oliva olive oil factory.
Mustafa Can Candeger
Artem Oliva | Turkish Olive Oil Manufacturer and Exporter
+90 537 398 06 05
sales@artemoliva.com